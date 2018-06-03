Woods Bagot to Redevelop an Abandoned Sugar Factory in Zhuhai, China

Woods Bagot have announced that they will be leading a redesign effort for the abandoned Hongqi Zhen Sugar Factory in Zhuhai’s Jinwan District. Due to be completed in three phases over the next ten years, their master plan for the almost 80,000 square meter site includes designs that will revitalize the area and transform it into an integrated tourism, cultural and leisure park.

The former factory first began production in 1960, and at one time played a key role in Southern China’s sugar processing industry. Over time, the industry declined, and the factory closed down in 2003. Once the design is completed, the development will feature a boutique hotel, a chocolate factory, a wedding venue, start-up offices, retail space, and a sugar museum to pay homage to the historical site.

One of the main goals of Woods Bagot’s design is to repurpose as many of the existing structures as possible, and then constructing new buildings and landscapes that would match with the existing aesthetic of the site. The factory’s red brick chimney towers will remain, and serve as a visual landmark and the highest point of the development. Other visitor-friendly features of the project include art murals, façade installations, sculptures, a floral garden walk, and a variety of scenic waterscapes.

Charlie Chen, Studio Leader at Woods Bagot, commented on the project saying, “It is a privilege to create a place where a whole community can capture and celebrate their proud industrial history. At the heart of our strategy is a desire to inspire and engage the diverse people that will enjoy the site - from locals and former factory workers to tourists, families and children alike. The result will be a showcase of old and new, and provide Zhuhai with a rich cultural landmark for generations to come.”

News via: Woods Bagot.