World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Woods Bagot to Redevelop an Abandoned Sugar Factory in Zhuhai, China

Woods Bagot to Redevelop an Abandoned Sugar Factory in Zhuhai, China

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Woods Bagot to Redevelop an Abandoned Sugar Factory in Zhuhai, China
Save this picture!
Woods Bagot to Redevelop an Abandoned Sugar Factory in Zhuhai, China, Courtesy of Woods Bagot
Courtesy of Woods Bagot

Woods Bagot have announced that they will be leading a redesign effort for the abandoned Hongqi Zhen Sugar Factory in Zhuhai’s Jinwan District. Due to be completed in three phases over the next ten years, their master plan for the almost 80,000 square meter site includes designs that will revitalize the area and transform it into an integrated tourism, cultural and leisure park.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Woods Bagot
Courtesy of Woods Bagot

The former factory first began production in 1960, and at one time played a key role in Southern China’s sugar processing industry. Over time, the industry declined, and the factory closed down in 2003. Once the design is completed, the development will feature a boutique hotel, a chocolate factory, a wedding venue, start-up offices, retail space, and a sugar museum to pay homage to the historical site.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Woods Bagot
Courtesy of Woods Bagot

One of the main goals of Woods Bagot’s design is to repurpose as many of the existing structures as possible, and then constructing new buildings and landscapes that would match with the existing aesthetic of the site. The factory’s red brick chimney towers will remain, and serve as a visual landmark and the highest point of the development. Other visitor-friendly features of the project include art murals, façade installations, sculptures, a floral garden walk, and a variety of scenic waterscapes.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Woods Bagot
Courtesy of Woods Bagot

Charlie Chen, Studio Leader at Woods Bagot, commented on the project saying, “It is a privilege to create a place where a whole community can capture and celebrate their proud industrial history. At the heart of our strategy is a desire to inspire and engage the diverse people that will enjoy the site - from locals and former factory workers to tourists, families and children alike. The result will be a showcase of old and new, and provide Zhuhai with a rich cultural landmark for generations to come.”

News via: Woods Bagot.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Afghanistan
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "Woods Bagot to Redevelop an Abandoned Sugar Factory in Zhuhai, China" 03 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895406/woods-bagot-to-redevelop-an-abandoned-sugar-factory-in-zhuhai-china/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »