Voids and Canopies Feature in Stefano Boeri Architetti's Renovated Transport Hub in Southern Italy

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Stefano Boeri Architetti has released images of their proposed renovation of Matera Central Station in Southern Italy. Matera Central FAL railway station will be structurally altered through an “aesthetic and functional redevelopment together with technological upgrading of the railway itself.”

The proposal seeks to alter the existing hierarchy of space in the city by making the transport hub a genuine and significant urban landmark, rather than simply an infrastructural node. The scheme is therefore designed to incorporate a recognizable, pedestrianized public square, forming connections with the nearby historic city center.

+ 9

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Alterations to the structure itself see a large rectangular opening in an underground roof, connecting the subterranean elements of the scheme with the above-ground areas while bringing natural light and air to an extensively renovated underground tunnel.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Meanwhile, a new structure will perform reception, ticketing, and connection services while also setting the architectural tone of the project. A large new roof will transform the external space into a canopied square to be used by travelers, residents, and tourists, be it for interacting, waiting, or traversing.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

A phased approach will see work carried out on the site between June 2018 and May 2019. For the scheme’s design, Stefano Boeri Architetti worked in collaboration with SCE Project for structural design, ESA Engineering for machinery design, GAD for cost analysis, and Studio Laura Gatti for landscape design.

News via: Stefano Boeri Architetti