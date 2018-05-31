World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Finnis Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Light Box / Damon Hills + Finnis Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Light Box / Damon Hills + Finnis Architects

  • 17:00 - 31 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Light Box / Damon Hills + Finnis Architects
Save this picture!
Light Box / Damon Hills + Finnis Architects, Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects

Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects + 17

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The Light Box is a Californian bungalow renovation located in an area of significant heritage in Northcote, Melbourne. It was important when designing this home not to denote but rather aim to uphold and celebrate the original charm of the dwelling.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects

Californian Bungalows aren’t famously considered remarkable individually, the home plays a greater role as a collective in the consistent design of the area. The modesty of the street front restoration was integral to the overall success of the home in maintaining its role in the historical and aesthetic significance of Northcote.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects

The dilapidation of the original dwelling meant that it wasn’t possible to keep or restore a significant amount of interior detailing. To retain the original characteristics of the dwelling, modern interpretations of these features where employed. The rotting floorboards were replaced and retained with new boards, a craftsman style fireplace was installed in the same location as the original which was hidden behind old joinery and skirting boards replaced.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

The threshold between new and old is gestured through the hallway that meets you with three steps upwards towards the modern extension, as floor materiality transitions from floorboard to polished concrete. As to not mock the pitched roof that is typical of the original and neighbouring bungalows, a flat roofline and a more modern silhouette for the extension was envisioned. Through this, the extension wouldn’t be visible from the street elevation and would also be easily distinguishable from the original.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects

The view from the hallway gives a glimpse of what awaits as the extension adds an element of surprise as you navigate to the rear of the property. The transition from the original weatherboard home with smaller window openings to an open plan modern living/kitchen area is revealed.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects

The extension was designed to nestle in with the backyard and act as a garden pavilion with full height windows bringing lush trees and greenery indoors. The step up in the design also meant that the concrete slab, deck and back lawn were at the same level. The extension would also be at a high enough level to include clerestory windows to filter more light through to the living area.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects
Courtesy of Damon Hills + Finnis Architects

Two differing architectural styles have been married to celebrate and enhance the dignified heritage of this original Californian bungalow in Northcote. The modern extension has enabled light to be captured from all directions at different points of the day.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Australia
Cite: "Light Box / Damon Hills + Finnis Architects" 31 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895360/light-box-damon-hills-plus-finnis-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »