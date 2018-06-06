World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. AIM Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. MuWeCo / AIM Architecture

MuWeCo / AIM Architecture

  • 00:00 - 6 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MuWeCo / AIM Architecture
Save this picture!
MuWeCo / AIM Architecture, Building. Image © Dirk Weiblen
Building. Image © Dirk Weiblen

Building. Image © Dirk Weiblen Building. Image © Dirk Weiblen © Dirk Weiblen © Dirk Weiblen + 16

  • Architects

    AIM Architecture

  • Location

    Mianyang, Sichuan, China

  • Lead Architects

    Wendy Saunders, Vincent de Graaf, German Roig, Ivan Yu, Leonardo Colluci, Allan Yang, Claudia Juhre, Zoe Zhu, June Deng, Andrew Irwin, Shelley Mock, Dongker, Liat Goldman, Ted Zhang, Kno Zhuang, Daniel Duan, Toni Pavic, Jiao Yan

  • Client

    Onesun LTD

  • Area

    5820.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Dirk Weiblen
Save this picture!
Interior. Image © Dirk Weiblen
Interior. Image © Dirk Weiblen

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked below the foothills of the Luo Fu Shan range, in Sichuan, China, lies Fushengyu Hot springs Resort. A visit to Sichuan isn’t necessary to realize the stunning beauty of the region (but we definitely recommend it!) but from our first visit, it was clear the landscape would be a great influence on the site and its design.

Save this picture!
Building. Image © Dirk Weiblen
Building. Image © Dirk Weiblen

Architecturally speaking, the spa site is an ensemble project. There is a main spa building, villas, small apartments, and a building we call MuWeCo. Set slightly to the side of the grounds, but no less important, this building is a multi-functional structure that houses a wedding hall, a small museum, and a conference space.

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

The vaulted roof is striking against the natural landscape, and evokes the feeling of being under big tent, rather than inside a big building, which suits a stay in the mountains.

Save this picture!
Interior. Image © Dirk Weiblen
Interior. Image © Dirk Weiblen

The dramatic entrance and lobby provides a strong sense of place, however, and eventually opens the vantage point with a large deck with 360 degree views to the spa and surrounding natural area.

Save this picture!
Masterplan Final
Masterplan Final

There’s space for a party or a quiet moment with a view under this big top – the sophisticated, warm interiors and excellent views invite both.

Planks of timber and cork line the walls, and local river stones are pressed into the flooring so no matter where guests are, they are never distanced from the great outdoors.

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

AIM was responsible for the architecture, planning, design, and interior design for this site, and it remains a strong example of the kind of full-scale concepts we have brought to life over the last 10 years. People visit spas for rest and relaxation, and this design opportunity allowed us to re-imagine nature and landscape as public spaces, and our relationship to both. The architecture provides a contrast for the stunning scenery, and has proven to be a lasting and beautiful space for wellness.

Save this picture!
Building. Image © Dirk Weiblen
Building. Image © Dirk Weiblen

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit China
Cite: "MuWeCo / AIM Architecture" 06 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895358/muweco-aim-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »