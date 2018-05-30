World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Akihisa Hirata
  6. 2017
  7. Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata

Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata

  • 00:00 - 30 May, 2018
Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata
Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata, © Vincent Hecht
  • Architects

    Akihisa Hirata

  • Location

    Toshima, Japan

  • Project Architect

    Yuko Tonogi

  • Design Team

    Kohei Oba , Masatoshi Sugiyama

  • Area

    331.38 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Vincent Hecht

  • Structural Engineer

    Masato Araya (OAK), Takashi Manda (tmsd), Taijiro Kato (tmsd)

  • Facility Engineer

    Kazuhiro Endo, Sho Takahashi (EOS plus)

  • Planting Designer

    Yuichi Tsukada (Onshitsu)

  • Textile Designer

    Yoko Ando, Kasumi Yamaguchi (Yoko Ando Design)

  • Construction

    Akira Ohara, Satoshi Kikuchi (Oharakomusho)

  • Planting Construction

    Yasuyuki Ikegami (Ikegami)
Text description provided by the architects. This project is a complex building of houses and galleries built in Tokyo, Toshimaku. One tree is organically integrated with a combination of parts having different characteristics, such as a trunk, a branch, and a leaf.  As with the tree, we tried to create an organic architecture that could be formed by a hierarchical combination of different parts such as plants/pleats (as openings) / concrete boxes.

Plants - Diagram
Plants - Diagram
While concrete boxes are stacked three-dimensionally, the main structure containing complicated voids is made. Then, open the windows with pleats in them, agitating the inside and outside, and at the same time create a place that fits with the physical sensation of the person. In addition, we set up planting around the pleats and create an organic whole like breathing in the surrounding environment like a tree.

We set up a calm environment such as bedrooms and a gallery inside of the box. On the other hand, the outside of the box becomes terraces, gardens, and the place surrounded by glass as the living room and dining room. Rather than focusing only the internal space of the building, the entire space including the external space like the garden and the street is three-dimensionalized.  I intended to create a futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times. 

Pleats - Concept Diagram
Pleats - Concept Diagram
Cite: "Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata" 30 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895346/tree-ness-house-akihisa-hirata/> ISSN 0719-8884

