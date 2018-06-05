World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. L&M Design Lab
  6. 2018
  7. Early Education Center Near the Horse Farm / L&M Design Lab

Early Education Center Near the Horse Farm / L&M Design Lab

  • 17:00 - 5 June, 2018
Early Education Center Near the Horse Farm / L&M Design Lab
Early Education Center Near the Horse Farm / L&M Design Lab, Inner side for storage. Image © Pengcheng Yang
Inner side for storage. Image © Pengcheng Yang

Outer side for games. Image © Pengcheng Yang Corridor for games. Image © Pengcheng Yang Staircase and climbing-wall. Image © Pengcheng Yang Arc windows from outer side. Image © Pengcheng Yang + 29

  • Architects

    L&M Design Lab

  • Location

    1 Xie He Lu, Changning, Shanghai, China

  • Lead Architects

    Jinrui Liu, Qiong Feng

  • Project Manager

    Lan Guo

  • Design Team

    Mingxi Zou, Su Zhang, Haosheng Zhang, Endong Zhang, Xinyu Jiao, Yingyi Zhang, Qian Guo

  • Area

    560.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Pengcheng Yang

  • Construction Drawing Design

    Wuyi Lai

  • Construction

    Shanghai Liangchao Engineering Decoration Co., Ltd.

  • Furniture

    Shanghai Zhiyi Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    Feiyu Baby early education center
Entrance facade. Image © Pengcheng Yang
Entrance facade. Image © Pengcheng Yang

Text description provided by the architects. Besides the outer rim of Shanghai, Jinting Manor is a private estate that integrates wedding hotels, kindergartens, zoos, equestrian centers and nursing homes, where L&M Design Lab has recently finished the design of Early Education Center beside the Horse Farm. A soft inner boundary indistinctly penetrates through the quiet white elevation, telling the tension of childhood dream.

Isometric view
Isometric view

The use space is completely disjointed with the traffic space before reconstruction, the first-floor hallway was totally unattached to classrooms, the second-floor corridor was without light, the classrooms were dull and poorly lit, and the great hall was empty and scary. Terrible internal mashup brought about some sense of violation even with the scenery of horse court outside the window. The design began with the solution of two negative corridors and an empty hall.

Corridor for games. Image © Pengcheng Yang
Corridor for games. Image © Pengcheng Yang

Corridor

Compared with teaching space inside the classrooms, the corridor outside is more important because of good vision and its publicity. We switched the classrooms with the corridor on the second floor, eliminating negative space of no light.

Outer side for games. Image © Pengcheng Yang
Outer side for games. Image © Pengcheng Yang

Then, on the basis of in-deep studies on the behavior characteristics of crouching, crawling, sitting and jumping in children’s growing process, we thickened the partition panel between the corridor and the classroom, making it a multi-functional place that incorporates lighting, parent-child activity, children's games and teaching aid storage.

Arc windows from inner side. Image © Pengcheng Yang
Arc windows from inner side. Image © Pengcheng Yang

After two steps of flipping and thickening, the floor-to-ceiling windows on one side of the corridor not only introduced the landscape into the building, but also made the building itself a stage where children, parents and teachers would perform a play about education and growth.

Flow analysis based on exploration wall
Flow analysis based on exploration wall

Considering the pattern of early education center, we set up arc windows at the top and bottom of the wall, so that the daily activities outside the classroom would not interfere with the indoor activities. At the time when parents are worrying about their children, standing on tiptoe or bending down, the indoor activities will quietly come into view. That’s one of spatial strategies that let parents feel their children's perspective and behavior unconsciously.

First floor corridor. Image © Pengcheng Yang
First floor corridor. Image © Pengcheng Yang

Hall

The empty hall is the key area in reconstruction, which should inhance the movement and interest of space. We first set up a circular tree house in the center of the hall. The precisely calculated area makes it an exclusive world for children and teachers, while the small stage under the tree house undertakes the function of public activities.

Tree house and small stage. Image © Pengcheng Yang
Tree house and small stage. Image © Pengcheng Yang

The rectangular pillars are polished into trunk-like shape, the surround moving line restricted by three pillars eventually Activates the original empty hall. The circular moving flow fully activates the empty hall which is furnished with round soft cushions and mirror stainless steel plate reflecting the nearby ocean balls and climbing wall. The monotony of waiting is broken by the experience of watching and playing, where parents renew one's youth and feel loved.

Diagram
Diagram

The climax of the whole space, the blue and wavy sky in the hall, is composed of 218 ribbons in different lengths that are calculated through gravity simulation by computer digital technology. When sunshine is pouring down, the floor would sparkle and ripple the romance and softness of childhood.

Staircase and climbing-wall. Image © Pengcheng Yang
Staircase and climbing-wall. Image © Pengcheng Yang

Sunlight, the sky, the sea, forest and castle, permeated with natural and romantic intentions, are reassembled in the hall in abstract form and set off children's carefree and innocent figures.

Basic geometric pattern in the hall. Image © Pengcheng Yang
Basic geometric pattern in the hall. Image © Pengcheng Yang

Classroom

The original mediocre classrooms have been completely transformed as well. The interior space is fully retained thanks to the exploration wall that meets the demands of storage.

Second floor plan
Second floor plan

A blue arc on the wall that outlines the waves, together with top lights shaped into Big Dipper, endows each classroom with imagination of stars and sea. Looking out of the window, the figure running on galloping horses is ideal model of knight for the children.

Walls with waves. Image © Pengcheng Yang
Walls with waves. Image © Pengcheng Yang

The sunny, warm early education center provides these 2- to 6-year-old children with endless exploration and imagination. Through large windows, they are able to see the elders riding horses on the farm and one day they may grow into real knights from here.

Arc windows from outer side. Image © Pengcheng Yang
Arc windows from outer side. Image © Pengcheng Yang

Cite: "Early Education Center Near the Horse Farm / L&M Design Lab" 05 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895337/early-education-center-near-the-horse-farm-l-and-m-design-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

