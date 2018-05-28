World
  7. ADEPT and KARRES + BRANDS Wins Contest to Design One of Germany's Largest Masterplans

ADEPT and KARRES + BRANDS Wins Contest to Design One of Germany's Largest Masterplans

© ADEPT, KARRES+BRANDS

ADEPT and KARRES + BRANDS have won the international competition to design Oberbillwerder, a new masterplan district in the city of Hamburg. Offering around a million square meters of housing, business, shopping, public buildings, and recreational activities, the Oberbillwerder plan is the largest single development plan in Germany since Hafencity, which contains around 1.7 million square meters of new space (including the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie) and is also currently being completed in Hamburg.

© ADEPT, KARRES+BRANDS
© ADEPT, KARRES+BRANDS

The proposal developed alongside Transsolar and titled in full "Oberbillwerder—The Connected City" places its focus on transport connectivity, especially for pedestrians, cyclists, and users of public transport. In the plan, a green artery runs throughout the street layout and will provide access to all the neighborhoods, public buildings, and recreational activities of the new masterplan, while the proposal also features rapid connections to central Hamburg.

© ADEPT, KARRES+BRANDS

In tandem with these transport proposals, the plan also turns to Nordic models of city building in its mix of functions: developed under the slogan "mix to the max," the design team conceived an urban grain in which natural elements would be interspersed among a rich variety of building types, providing high-quality urban character.

© ADEPT, KARRES+BRANDS

"The selected design offers an excellent planning basis," stated Franz-Josef Höing, the Oberbaudirektor Hamburg. "The concept deals very precisely with the sensitive cultural landscape and develops a very specific contribution to this location. He has a good sense for the right scale, creates a diverse range of different living and working opportunities and makes great with the first proposals for possible architectural ideas."

© ADEPT, KARRES+BRANDS

News via KARRES + BRANDS.

  • Architects

    ADEPT, karres+brands

  • Location

    Hamburg, Germany

  • Design Team

    ADEPT, KARRES+BRANDS, Transsolar

  • Engineering and Sustainability

    Transsolar

  • City Economics

    Buro Happold Berlin

  • Consultant on water management

    Ingenieurbüro Kraft

  • Client

    IBA Hamburg

  • Area

    1000000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Urbanism Urban Planning Master Plan Germany
