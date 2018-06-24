World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. AS Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. The Tree House / AS Arquitectura

The Tree House / AS Arquitectura

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Tree House / AS Arquitectura
Save this picture!
The Tree House / AS Arquitectura, © Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque + 27

  • Architects

    AS Arquitectura

  • Location

    Mérida, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Alejandra Abreu Sacramento, Xavier Antonio Abreu Sacramento

  • Design Team

    Rafael Torija, Efraín Góngora, Carlos Solis, Pamela Ortega

  • Area

    390.32 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Onnis Luque

  • Construction

    Multiconstrucciones del Sureste (Ing. Rafael Gongora)

  • Structural Calculation

    Taller PDY (Ing. Rodolfo José Pascacio Sanchez)

  • Landscape

    Labital

  • Lightning Design

    Lightstyle
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a 391 m2 detached house, located in the Xcumpich prefecture where, in the past, there was a henequen plantation and, as the city grew, it became a residential area. The area is of low density and is characterized by its urban context with trees with large foliage and the park of the town.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The people of this area, usually in the afternoon sit under the trees shadows to greet their neighbors, children play in the streets and neighborhood meetings are continually held at the corners of the block, so to generate more security, more coexistence and more city, we do not require the use of fences; The solutions come through the intelligent use of levels and low vegetation, the house enjoys the external context and living with it, while at the same time creating privacy; and the public external context, enjoys the interior vegetation of the land without disturbing the users.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Sections 1 - C
Sections 1 - C
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The protagonist of the project is an 80-year-old "Pich" tree. The house is design around the tree, through the use of an "L" scheme, geometrizing the land, an opening gesture is achieved towards the tree. In this way, all the interior spaces of the house have a view to it, with the exception of the main bedroom, which has an opening to an exclusive patio.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Diagram - Generating City
Diagram - Generating City
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The house is placed at the end of the site to donate a green space to the city and neighbors can continue to enjoy the shadows and trees that are in the field. People still enjoy the view of the tree as is the protagonist of the project when passing through the site, since the design of the house does not privatize, but rather shares. The project starts from a rotated axis to generate the access of the house, framing the "Pich" and vestibulating the public space of the private spaces of the house. Through this axis two auctions are generated both when entering, and when leaving the house. This architecture achieves that the main protagonist of the project is the vegetation and that altogether it blends perfectly with the context, both urban and social.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
AS Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "The Tree House / AS Arquitectura" [Casa del Árbol / AS Arquitectura] 24 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895295/the-tree-house-as-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »