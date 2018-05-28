World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Extended Deadline: Submit Your Project for the 2018 World Architecture Festival Awards

Extended Deadline: Submit Your Project for the 2018 World Architecture Festival Awards

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Extended Deadline: Submit Your Project for the 2018 World Architecture Festival Awards
Save this picture!
Extended Deadline: Submit Your Project for the 2018 World Architecture Festival Awards

Update: The final entry deadline has been extended to June 1st. Register your projects here.

It's time to get your applications ready! Now in its 11th year, the World Architecture Festival will take place in Amsterdam from  November 28 to 30. Organizers expect nearly 500 architectural practices to compete for prizes in over 30 categories. The event moves to the historic Dutch city following two years in Berlin.

The Festival is the world's largest live architecture awards event--all shortlisted architecture projects are presented in person by the architects to an esteemed panel of judges. And this year, nearly half of the 120 judges are expected to be women. 

This year’s Completed Buildings final super-jury will be chaired by MVRDV's Nathalie de Vries, and will also include Sir David Adjadye, Li Xiadong and Harvard GSD dean, Mohsen Mostafavi.

The WAF also presents a series of prizes for small projects, best use of color, best use of timber, photography, drawing, and student work. The WAFX awards will also be given to future projects that address specific issues likely to affect architects over the next few years. This year also marks the first presentation of the WAF Research Prize for an initiative addressing issues related to water and the built environment. The £10,000 prize is supported by Grohe, WAF’s founder sponsor.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: David Basulto. "Extended Deadline: Submit Your Project for the 2018 World Architecture Festival Awards" 28 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895285/extended-deadline-submit-your-project-for-the-2018-world-architecture-festival-awards/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »