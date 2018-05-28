HDI Hive Menteng / PT Envirotec Indonesia

Save this picture! © Guo Jie from Beton Brut, Singapore

Structural Engineer PT Susanto Ciptajaya

Lighting Consultant PT Lumina Group Lighting

Client PT Harmoni Dinamika Indonesia More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. HDI Hive is a iconic renovated office building located in the heart of Jakarta. The creative outcome is the result of collaboration between designer and the internationally renowned multi levelling marketing company, HDI, focusing on "Bee" health products.

Constructed on 2200 sqm land area, the existing building consist of 9 storeys commercial spaces and 2½ basement floors. The challenge for this project was to find a practical solution to transform an existing building to reflect the true spirit and image of HDI.

Creating an identity for the brand has inevitably become the main focus in the design process. The initial approach was to familiarise the company’s values along with study of the proportion, the architectural & structural intergrity of the existing building.

Taking inspirations from bees’ communal strength, a new typology based on the “mathematics” of hexagonal shapes was developed. It led to the formulation of the architectural facade, interior and visual communication design, translated to brand collaterals. The deconstructed hexagons further epitomize the spirit of HDI and the essence of the brand.

The new integrated hexagonal components were conceived as a skin to the entire building facade with highlights of brand colors “grey, white, and red”. A combination of perforated alumunium panels and profiled aluminium composite panels complete with a crafted joint and intergrated lighting were developed and attached to the existing structure. The selection of materials was based on a consideration of cost efficiency and ease of installation with least disturbance to existing tenants.

The relation between inside and outside is enhanced with constant view of the skin, diffusing harsh tropical sun. Nightime, HDI Hive becomes alive radiantly by a rhythm of spearheaded light forms