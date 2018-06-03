World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Student Hall
  4. United States
  5. LTL Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Joseph D. Jamail Lecture Hall / LTL Architects

Joseph D. Jamail Lecture Hall / LTL Architects

  • 13:00 - 3 June, 2018
Joseph D. Jamail Lecture Hall / LTL Architects

© Michael Moran © Michael Moran © Michael Moran © Michael Moran + 14

  • Architects

    LTL Architects

  • Location

    2950 Broadway, New York, NY 10027, United States

  • LTL Project team

    Paul Lewis, Marc Tsurumaki, David Lewis; Michael Schissel, Sonia Flamberg, Ivan Farr

  • Area

    2750.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Michael Moran

  • Lighting Consultant

    Buro Happold

  • Structural Engineer

    Silman

  • MEP Engineer

    Loring Engineering

  • Acoustics Consultant

    Sextant Group

  • AV Consultant

    edu tek ltd.

  • Cost Estimator

    Faithful + Gould

  • Code Consultant

    J. Callahan Consulting, Inc.

  • General Contractor

    Central Consulting and Contracting

  • Ceiling Fabrication

    SITU Fabrication
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

Text description provided by the architects. For this important lecture space in McKim, Mead and White's historic Pulitzer Hall at Columbia University's School of Journalism, the design was intentionally developed to have a dual personality. To accommodate the broad range of functions required, from lectures to classes to film screenings, the plan is open to multiple configurations via a series of mobile furniture components, including a transformable stage and a moving storage wall. At ground, the space is defined by a patterned dark wood floor that reflects traces of the room's original coffered ceiling and beam work.

Plan
Plan

By contrast, the redesigned ceiling is highly articulated; developed as a contour of performance, with custom panels that provide for lighting, mechanical systems and acoustics. The shape of the ceiling is adjusted to allow for views to the monumental windows and extends to surface the mezzanine at the back of the space, referencing the form of classical coffers while adapting to contemporary requirements. The project engages the need to imaginatively transform historic facilities to accommodate contemporary educational requirements, creating a space that both acknowledges and reinvents its past.  While the floor reflects the building’s original architecture and materiality, it also acts as a programmable surface for new forms of collectivity and collaboration.

© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

The custom ceiling deploys digital fabrication techniques to translate the historical architecture of the coffer into a complex functional surface, formed from recycled acoustical felt modules and shaped to incorporate all of the spaces technical systems, from diffusers to a large scale cinematic projector.  Designed to replace a generic flat hung ceiling installed during a previous renovation, the new ceiling is suspended using the previous ceiling’s substructure, negotiating economic, constructional and functional demands while creating a new architectural identity for this important public space within the University.

Sketch
Sketch

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Cite: "Joseph D. Jamail Lecture Hall / LTL Architects" 03 Jun 2018. ArchDaily.

