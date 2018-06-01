World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Chow:Hill Architects
  6. 2017
  Lake's Edge / Chow:Hill Architects

Lake's Edge / Chow:Hill Architects

  • 22:00 - 1 June, 2018
Lake's Edge / Chow:Hill Architects
© Amanda Aitken Photography
© Amanda Aitken Photography

  • Architects

    Chow:Hill Architects

  • Location

    , New Zealand

  • Lead Architect

    Brian Rastrick

  • Project Team

    Sam Thomas, Ryan Chambers, Doug Robinson, Ana Sima, James Parrott, Caroline Redstone, Grace He (Landscape)

  • Area

    550.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Amanda Aitken Photography

  • Mechanical and Electrical Engineers

    Micon Engineering

  • Hydraulic Engineers

    Flow Consulting

  • Structural and Civil Engineers

    Gray Consulting
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Amanda Aitken Photography
© Amanda Aitken Photography

Text description provided by the architects. These northern New Zealand lakes have been a holiday destination for our client for over twenty years; with family camping holidays on the lake edge, enjoying the natural environment this location offers. Our brief was to create a light, airy holiday home that sits naturally within the landscape, which was initially a farm paddock. The house serves as a second home whilst also catering for an influx of family and friends over the holiday periods. Continuing the camping traditions, a designated space for camping, with independent amenities, has been included in the design.

© Amanda Aitken Photography
© Amanda Aitken Photography

The concept was based around a series of floating planes that peel from the landscape, allowing the home to nestle into the contour of the gently sloping site. The two pavilion roofs of the main living area and master suite have the appearance of floating above the linear form of the house, which in turn creates an ever-changing play of light internally. The long sleek building form stretches across the back boundary, providing panoramic views to the Lake.

© Amanda Aitken Photography
© Amanda Aitken Photography

The native environment has been extended into the property with extensive planting in order to screen and frame views of the lake and the surrounding landscape. The material palette and colour selections again were chosen to complement the context.

© Amanda Aitken Photography
© Amanda Aitken Photography
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Amanda Aitken Photography
© Amanda Aitken Photography

With a dual driveway and drive through garage, launching the ski boat is made easy. This second entrance also provides for a separate guest parking area that is adjacent to the camping amenities. The seamless connections between the exterior and interior make the home feel larger than it is, ideal for entertaining and taking in the stunning vista.

© Amanda Aitken Photography
© Amanda Aitken Photography

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
Cite: "Lake's Edge / Chow:Hill Architects" 01 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895256/lakes-edge-chow-hill-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

