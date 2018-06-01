World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
List Sotheby’s Singapore Office / SCDA Architects

  • 20:00 - 1 June, 2018
Courtesy of SCDA Architects

  • Architects

    SCDA Architects

  • Location

    Singapore

  • Lead Architects

    Soo K. Chan

  • Design Team

    Yap Shee Leng, Johnston Kor, Jacqueline Clare Judd, Nehemia Yustian Sasongko, Sharon Wong, Mariana Charters, Aleksandra Koroleva

  • Area

    630.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Main Contractor

    Transglobe Interior Pte Ltd

  • M&E Consultant

    PTA Consultants Pte Ltd

  • Client

    List International Realty Pte Ltd
Courtesy of SCDA Architects
Courtesy of SCDA Architects

Text description provided by the architects. List Sotheby’s is a leading luxury residential broker. We were commissioned to design their South East Asian headquarters which involved the fitout of an existing building footprint, internal area 630sqm. The client’s brief called for a prestigious office combining together space for a sales gallery, offices and specific broker areas.

Courtesy of SCDA Architects
Courtesy of SCDA Architects

DESIGN CHALLENGE
The initial challenge was to turn an existing building, originally built as a storage and dispatch unit, into a high end property sales suite. The building construction was a simple second floor single height shell with an open stair entrance at one end. The client’s brief necessitated an impressive, but subtle, enclosed entrance, oozing a feeling of luxury, but not too exuberant, leading their clients up into an impressive exhibition space, maximizing the spatial volume of the space and flexibility of use. The office space needed to cater for permanent staff and transient brokers allowing an easy flow between spaces but also allowing areas to be locked off as required.

Plan
Plan

Practical challenges followed as the client had both time and budget restrictions, necessitating a quick design and construction timeline, thus selection of the contractor was critical.

Courtesy of SCDA Architects
Courtesy of SCDA Architects

The design challenge therefore, was to bring a feeling of high quality distinction, concentrating on details, clean lines and flow of space into a nondescript building, while being mindful of the time and budget constraints. The design must also combine the sales exhibition, broker areas and permanent staff space while defining each space individually and allowing flexibility.

Courtesy of SCDA Architects
Courtesy of SCDA Architects

DESIGN SOLUTION.
The client selected us for their office interior fit out as they had seen many of our projects and were impressed by the quality of space, particularly the modern clean interiors, which have formality but retain a relaxed comfortable feel.

Courtesy of SCDA Architects
Courtesy of SCDA Architects

Planning was important to the flow of space and was achieved by clearly identifying the hierarchy of spaces from the impressive sales gallery first entered upon through to the broker and administration spaces, and beyond to the open plan and director offices. One design palate and clean simple detailing was retained throughout to provide a coherent design language, while also helping the contractor, whom we worked closely with, maintain the timeline and budget. As an element of memorability the sales gallery features a sculptured ceiling and folding display panels, which allow flexibility and set the scene upon entering.

Courtesy of SCDA Architects
Courtesy of SCDA Architects

The entailing design creates specific entities for each, all within a clean modern envelope which naturally flows from the directors offices through to the open exhibit space. The overall feel is open, formal and friendly, with an element of surprise as you enter. The design aesthetic recognizes the building’s humble beginnings and embraces this to become a prestigious sales suite.

Courtesy of SCDA Architects
Courtesy of SCDA Architects

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Singapore
Cite: "List Sotheby’s Singapore Office / SCDA Architects" 01 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895255/list-sothebys-singapore-office-scda-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

