All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art
  6. 2018
  Pines House / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Pines House / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art

  • 20:00 - 2 June, 2018
Pines House / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art
Pines House / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art, Courtyard. Image © Aogovision
Courtyard. Image © Aogovision

Main entrance. Image © Aogovision Loft of annex building. Image © Qiansu Photography Studio Annex building viewed from courtyard. Image © Aogovision Back view. Image © Aogovision + 22

Bird view of the courtyard. Image © Qiansu Photography Studio
Bird view of the courtyard. Image © Qiansu Photography Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Foreword: There is a newly refurbished villa named Pines House, hiding in the hills at the altitude of 700 meters in Bamu Field, Jiande Town, Zhejiang Province in China. It has transformed from the foundation of its owner’s ancestral estate, meaning to cherish the owner’s childhood memory of beautiful moonlight coming through the pine trees in the front courtyard.

Main entrance. Image © Aogovision
Main entrance. Image © Aogovision

The origin: The property owner comes back to the village to bring back the prosperity to the old house, with the help of a design team.

Site plan
Site plan

Challenges: Reconstructing two old mud huts and adding three new houses have three major challenges. First, the mud hut almost falls down, and it is very dark inside. Second, the limited movement flow in the architecture and surrounds. Third, a balance between the old and the new.

Loft of annex building. Image © Qiansu Photography Studio
Loft of annex building. Image © Qiansu Photography Studio

Solutions: The design team uses steel frame structure to reinforce the weak mud walls, and adds huge glass French windows in-between with risen eaves, to deal with the structure stress issue and insufficient light problem. Also, they allocate new buildings accordingly based on the actual context.

Room of main building. Image © Qiansu Photography Studio
Room of main building. Image © Qiansu Photography Studio

Thoughtfully locate all the room entrances at the back side of the building to keep the privacy. Lastly, designers honestly keep the original walls and simply take local wood, rocks and former utensils to strengthen as well as decorate the house, which creates a respectful connection between housing and nature.

Main building. Image © Aogovision
Main building. Image © Aogovision

Epilogue: The owner has a dream, and we design the best way to make it come true.

Back view. Image © Aogovision
Back view. Image © Aogovision

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Pines House / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art" 02 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895246/pines-house-the-design-institute-of-landscape-and-architecture-china-academy-of-art/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtyard. Image © Aogovision

云漫松间民宿 / 中国美术学院风景建筑设计研究总院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »