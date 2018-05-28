Casa Terra / Bernardes Arquitetura

-
Architects
-
LocationItaipava, Brazil
-
Architect in ChargeThiago Bernardes
-
TeamThiago Bernardes, Camila Tariki, Francisco Abreu, Fabiana Porto, Daniel Vannucchi, José Miguel Ferreira, Thiago Moretti, Ilana Daylac, Renata Evaristo, Antonia Bernardes, Fernanda Lopes
-
Area1000.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
-
Air conditioningArgen
-
AcousticRoberto Thompson Motta
-
AutomationNoise
-
ConstructorPH de Aquino
-
ManagementMaurício Bouças
-
Electrical and Hydraulic InstallationsEquilíbrio Planejamento e Projetos
-
Design and Installation of the PoolAqualar
-
Concrete Structural ProjectYcom Engenharia
-
Wood Structural DesignIta Construtora
-
Landscape DesignDaniela Infante
-
LightingStudio Iluz
-
Landscape lightingLightworks
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Terra arises from the intercalation of parallel walls made of pigmented concrete that are perpendicular to its central circulation axis. The articulation between these components generates spaces while defining residential functions and creating patios that open to the main garden.
The closure between the vertical (walls) and horizontal (slabs and floor) planes is made with large glass panels that dilute the visual boundaries between the house and the landscape.
The route along the central circulation reveals a succession of openings and closures while offering constant visual contact with the exterior.