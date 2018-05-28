World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Bernardes Arquitetura
  6. 2015
  7. Casa Terra / Bernardes Arquitetura

Casa Terra / Bernardes Arquitetura

Casa Terra / Bernardes Arquitetura
Casa Terra / Bernardes Arquitetura, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti + 16

  • Architects

    Bernardes Arquitetura

  • Location

    Itaipava, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Thiago Bernardes

  • Team

    Thiago Bernardes, Camila Tariki, Francisco Abreu, Fabiana Porto, Daniel Vannucchi, José Miguel Ferreira, Thiago Moretti, Ilana Daylac, Renata Evaristo, Antonia Bernardes, Fernanda Lopes

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti

  • Air conditioning

    Argen

  • Acoustic

    Roberto Thompson Motta

  • Automation

    Noise

  • Constructor

    PH de Aquino

  • Management

    Maurício Bouças

  • Electrical and Hydraulic Installations

    Equilíbrio Planejamento e Projetos

  • Design and Installation of the Pool

    Aqualar

  • Concrete Structural Project

    Ycom Engenharia

  • Wood Structural Design

    Ita Construtora

  • Landscape Design

    Daniela Infante

  • Lighting

    Studio Iluz

  • Landscape lighting

    Lightworks
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Terra arises from the intercalation of parallel walls made of pigmented concrete that are perpendicular to its central circulation axis. The articulation between these components generates spaces while defining residential functions and creating patios that open to the main garden.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The closure between the vertical (walls) and horizontal (slabs and floor) planes is made with large glass panels that dilute the visual boundaries between the house and the landscape.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The route along the central circulation reveals a succession of openings and closures while offering constant visual contact with the exterior.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
