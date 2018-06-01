World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. South Korea
  5. Maaps Architects
  6. 2017
  Terra – Nu / Maaps Architects

Terra – Nu / Maaps Architects

  • 19:00 - 1 June, 2018
Terra – Nu / Maaps Architects
Terra – Nu / Maaps Architects, © Donghwan Choi
© Donghwan Choi

© Donghwan Choi © Donghwan Choi © Jinseok Yu © Jinseok Yu + 20

© Jinseok Yu
© Jinseok Yu

Text description provided by the architects. The words are exist like a Terrace, Balcony and Veranda. these're a commonly used word in everyday life. but Many experts use these words without knowing the exact terminological difference. in fact, maybe It isn't necessary to know about difference of dictionary definition. the important thing is to understand the situation that those architectural space is nearly can't survive.

© Donghwan Choi
© Donghwan Choi

Already, architectural outside space in an apartment including housing didn't have to exist in legally, this just documented in 'Plan before confirm' and 'Table of sales area'. in the past, residents (Clients) have extended to balconies like habits after completion of construction, Relevant institutions, they felt limited in improving these illegal actively. so, they were hands off from this problems. as the result The uncomfortable relationship was holded.

Section
Section

To resolve situation of overt collective accomplice, finally balconies related laws are revised. with this, the old uncomfortable of the residents and the administration has been solved. but the balcony that exist only in the drawing is lost minimum legal basis for survival. In this way, the situation can be accepted as the result of 'institutional contradiction' and 'our desire'.

© Donghwan Choi
© Donghwan Choi

The fundamental problem comes from the perception that the value of using terraces is less than its inside space value after expansion.

Architectural outside space must prove its worth for survival on its own.

© Jinseok Yu
© Jinseok Yu

[Terrace survival game] is one theme that Maaps architects design series. Gyeongan-dong project is Skin series. In this project is expended skin's meaning and added several specific functions.

Front elevation
Front elevation

[Skin terrace] is designed as integrated result including traditional terrace which have function, noise, observation, controlling skylight and buffer space of inside and outside.

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices South Korea
Cite: "Terra – Nu / Maaps Architects" 01 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895213/terra-nil-nu-maaps-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

