Terra – Nu / Maaps Architects

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. The words are exist like a Terrace, Balcony and Veranda. these're a commonly used word in everyday life. but Many experts use these words without knowing the exact terminological difference. in fact, maybe It isn't necessary to know about difference of dictionary definition. the important thing is to understand the situation that those architectural space is nearly can't survive.

Already, architectural outside space in an apartment including housing didn't have to exist in legally, this just documented in 'Plan before confirm' and 'Table of sales area'. in the past, residents (Clients) have extended to balconies like habits after completion of construction, Relevant institutions, they felt limited in improving these illegal actively. so, they were hands off from this problems. as the result The uncomfortable relationship was holded.

To resolve situation of overt collective accomplice, finally balconies related laws are revised. with this, the old uncomfortable of the residents and the administration has been solved. but the balcony that exist only in the drawing is lost minimum legal basis for survival. In this way, the situation can be accepted as the result of 'institutional contradiction' and 'our desire'.

The fundamental problem comes from the perception that the value of using terraces is less than its inside space value after expansion.

Architectural outside space must prove its worth for survival on its own.

[Terrace survival game] is one theme that Maaps architects design series. Gyeongan-dong project is Skin series. In this project is expended skin's meaning and added several specific functions.

[Skin terrace] is designed as integrated result including traditional terrace which have function, noise, observation, controlling skylight and buffer space of inside and outside.