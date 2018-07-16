World
  7. Chiang Mai Residence and Studio / Neil Logan Architect

Chiang Mai Residence and Studio / Neil Logan Architect

  • 21:00 - 16 July, 2018
Chiang Mai Residence and Studio / Neil Logan Architect
Chiang Mai Residence and Studio / Neil Logan Architect, © Jason Schmidt
© Jason Schmidt

© Jason Schmidt © Jason Schmidt © Jason Schmidt © Jason Schmidt + 11

© Jason Schmidt
© Jason Schmidt

Text description provided by the architects. Designed in collaboration with the owners, the house consists of three separate buildings loosely organized around courtyards and an entrance structure. All of the buildings are slightly raised from the ground and linked by covered walkways. Each building houses a different function, living and eating areas in one, sleeping and washing in another and work or play in a third.

© Jason Schmidt
© Jason Schmidt
© Jason Schmidt
© Jason Schmidt

Despite these separations the transparencies of each volume reconnect to form a unified spatial network. This is further enhanced by the site’s existing vegetation which was left undisturbed. The structure is made of precast concrete columns, beams and deck elements with wood and steel windows. The interior and exterior finishes combine wood, ceramic, terrazzo and exposed concrete.

© Jason Schmidt
© Jason Schmidt

About this office
Neil Logan Architect
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "Chiang Mai Residence and Studio / Neil Logan Architect" 16 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895208/chiang-mai-residence-and-studio-neil-logan-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

