12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect

-
Architects
-
Location12 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003, United States
-
Lead ArchitectsNeil Logan
-
Mechanical EngineerEngineering Solutions, PLLC
-
Area2568.0 m2
-
Project Year2010
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. This Greenwich Village loft was previously used as an artist’s studio. The renovation created generous bedrooms and hidden storage for a couple and their two children. Lowering the windowsills in the open living room and kitchen maximizes sun in the common areas. A low wall with reflective glass transom windows allows daylight into the bedrooms while preserving privacy.
The south window was converted into a door to create a small outdoor balcony. Each child’s room has closets and a built-in desk, and the large storage room behind the bedrooms serves as circulation between the private rooms. Partitioning the private areas behind a single wall retained the spacious, industrial character of the space.