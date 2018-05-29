World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Neil Logan Architect
  6. 2010
  7. 12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect

12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect

  • 11:00 - 29 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect
Save this picture!
12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect, © Dean Kaufman
© Dean Kaufman

© Dean Kaufman © Dean Kaufman © Dean Kaufman © Dean Kaufman + 9

  • Architects

    Neil Logan Architect

  • Location

    12 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Neil Logan

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Engineering Solutions, PLLC

  • Area

    2568.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2010

  • Photographs

    Dean Kaufman
Save this picture!
© Dean Kaufman
© Dean Kaufman

Text description provided by the architects. This Greenwich Village loft was previously used as an artist’s studio. The renovation created generous bedrooms and hidden storage for a couple and their two children. Lowering the windowsills in the open living room and kitchen maximizes sun in the common areas. A low wall with reflective glass transom windows allows daylight into the bedrooms while preserving privacy.

Save this picture!
© Dean Kaufman
© Dean Kaufman
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Dean Kaufman
© Dean Kaufman

The south window was converted into a door to create a small outdoor balcony. Each child’s room has closets and a built-in desk, and the large storage room behind the bedrooms serves as circulation between the private rooms. Partitioning the private areas behind a single wall retained the spacious, industrial character of the space.

Save this picture!
© Dean Kaufman
© Dean Kaufman

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft United States
Cite: "12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect" 29 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895207/12th-street-loft-neil-logan-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »