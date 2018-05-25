World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 31 Winners Announced for 2018 MCHAP Outstanding Projects Prize

31 Winners Announced for 2018 MCHAP Outstanding Projects Prize

31 Winners Announced for 2018 MCHAP Outstanding Projects Prize
31 Winners Announced for 2018 MCHAP Outstanding Projects Prize, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture by Adjaye Associates. Image © Alan Karchmer/NMAAHC
Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture by Adjaye Associates. Image © Alan Karchmer/NMAAHC

The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) has announced the 31 winning schemes for the “2018 Outstanding Projects” award, chosen from 200 nominations. Awarded on a biennial basis, the awards seek to recognize the most distinguished architectural works built on the continents of North and South America.

The 31 projects will now form a shortlist for the MCHAP Prize, with winners to be announced in July 2018. Hosted by the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), the winner will be honored in a grand prize ceremony at Mies van der Rohe’s iconic Crown Hall in October. In the last series, top honors went to SANAA's Grace Farms in New Canaan, Connecticut, USA.

The awards were announced during an event at the Venice Biennale by MCHAP director Dirk Denison.

2018 MCHAP Outstanding Projects

239 House in São Paulo, Brazil / Una Arquitetos

239 House in São Paulo, Brazil / Una Arquitetos. Image © Nelson Kon
239 House in São Paulo, Brazil / Una Arquitetos. Image © Nelson Kon

Alfred Taubman Wing of the Art and Architecture Building in Ann Arbor, Michigan, US / Preston Scott Cohen & Carl Dworkin

Alfred Taubman Wing of the Art and Architecture Building in Ann Arbor, Michigan, US / Preston Scott Cohen & Carl Dworkin. Image © James Haefner
Alfred Taubman Wing of the Art and Architecture Building in Ann Arbor, Michigan, US / Preston Scott Cohen & Carl Dworkin. Image © James Haefner

Audain Art Museum in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, / John and Patricia Patkau

Audain Art Museum in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, / John and Patricia Patkau. Image © James Dow / Patkau Architects
Audain Art Museum in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, / John and Patricia Patkau. Image © James Dow / Patkau Architects

Aysén State Museum in Coyhaique, Aysén, Chile / Cristóbal Tirado + Silvia Barbera y Jorge Batesteza

Cave of Light (SIFAIS) in La Carpio, San Jose, Costa Rica / Entre Nos Atelier

Daniels Building in Toronto, Ontario, Canada / NADAAA

EXPERIMENTA 21 in Córdoba, Argentina / MORINI ARQUITECTOS

EXPERIMENTA 21 in Córdoba, Argentina / MORINI ARQUITECTOS. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
EXPERIMENTA 21 in Córdoba, Argentina / MORINI ARQUITECTOS. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Figueras Polo Stables in General Rodríguez, Buenos Aires, Argentina /Juan Ignacio Ramos & Ignacio Ramos

Figueras Polo Stables in General Rodríguez, Buenos Aires, Argentina / Juan Ignacio Ramos & Ignacio Ramos. Image © Franco Molinari
Figueras Polo Stables in General Rodríguez, Buenos Aires, Argentina / Juan Ignacio Ramos & Ignacio Ramos. Image © Franco Molinari

Fort York National Historic Site Visitor Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada / John and Patricia Patkau

Fundación Santa Fé de Bogotá Hospital Expansion in Bogotá, Colombia / Giancarlo Mazzanti Sierra

Fundación Santa Fé de Bogotá Hospital Expansion in Bogotá, Colombia / Giancarlo Mazzanti Sierra. Image © Alejandro Arango
Fundación Santa Fé de Bogotá Hospital Expansion in Bogotá, Colombia / Giancarlo Mazzanti Sierra. Image © Alejandro Arango

Hermosillo Social Housing in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico / Alberto Kalach

Huma Klabin Residential Building in São Paulo, Brazil / Una Arquitetos

Huma Klabin Residential Building in São Paulo, Brazil / Una Arquitetos. Image © Nelson Kon
Huma Klabin Residential Building in São Paulo, Brazil / Una Arquitetos. Image © Nelson Kon

IMS Paulista in São Paulo, Brazil / Andrade Morettin Architects

IMS Paulista in São Paulo, Brazil / Andrade Morettin Architects. Image © Nelson Kon
IMS Paulista in São Paulo, Brazil / Andrade Morettin Architects. Image © Nelson Kon

Iturbide Studio in Mexico City, Mexico / Taller | Mauricio Rocha+Gabriela Carrillo

Kent State Center for Architecture and Environmental Design in Kent, Ohio, US / WEISS/MANFREDI Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism

Learning Landscape - Piura University in Piura, Peru / Sandra Barclay-Jean Pierre Crousse

MAPOCHO 42K in Santiago, Chile / M42K Lab_Sandra Iturriaga

Medellín River Parks Phase 1A in Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia / Sebastián Monsalve Gómez

Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building in Oaxaca de Juarez, Mexico / Ignacio Mendaro Corsini

Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building in Oaxaca de Juarez, Mexico / Ignacio Mendaro Corsini. Image © Élena Marini Silvestri
Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building in Oaxaca de Juarez, Mexico / Ignacio Mendaro Corsini. Image © Élena Marini Silvestri

PRO.CRE.AR Buenos Aires Station Sector 10 in Barracas, Buenos Aires, Argentina / Manteola, Sánchez Gómez, Santos, Solsona, Sallaberry, Vinsón arquitectos

PRO.CRE.AR Buenos Aires Station Sector 10 in Barracas, Buenos Aires, Argentina / Manteola, Sánchez Gómez, Santos, Solsona, Sallaberry, Vinsón arquitectos. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
PRO.CRE.AR Buenos Aires Station Sector 10 in Barracas, Buenos Aires, Argentina / Manteola, Sánchez Gómez, Santos, Solsona, Sallaberry, Vinsón arquitectos. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Punta Caliza Holbox Hotel in Lázaro Cárdenaz, Quintana Roo, Mexico / Estudio Macías Peredo

Rode house in Chiloe Island, X Region, Chile / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Rode house in Chiloe Island, X Region, Chile / Pezo von Ellrichshausen. Image © Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Rode house in Chiloe Island, X Region, Chile / Pezo von Ellrichshausen. Image © Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center in New York, US / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center in New York, US / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan
Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center in New York, US / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan

SESC 24 de Maio in São Paulo, Brazil / Paulo Mendes da Rocha

SESC 24 de Maio in São Paulo, Brazil / Paulo Mendes da Rocha. Image © Nelson Kon
SESC 24 de Maio in São Paulo, Brazil / Paulo Mendes da Rocha. Image © Nelson Kon

Smithsonian National Museum in Washington D.C., US / Freelon Adjaye Bond & Smith Group

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture by Adjaye Associates. Image © Darren Bradley
Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture by Adjaye Associates. Image © Darren Bradley

Tepanzolco Cultural Center in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico / PRODUCTORA + Isaac Broid

Tepanzolco Cultural Center in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico / PRODUCTORA + Isaac Broid. Image © Jaime Navarro
Tepanzolco Cultural Center in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico / PRODUCTORA + Isaac Broid. Image © Jaime Navarro

The SIX Affordable Veterans Housing in Los Angeles, California US / Brooks + Scarpa

The SIX Affordable Veterans Housing in Los Angeles, California US / Brooks + Scarpa. Image © Tara Wucjik
The SIX Affordable Veterans Housing in Los Angeles, California US / Brooks + Scarpa. Image © Tara Wucjik

Torre Reforma in Mexico City, Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico / L. Benjamin Romano

Torre Reforma in Mexico City, Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico / L. Benjamin Romano. Image © Alfonso Merchand
Torre Reforma in Mexico City, Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico / L. Benjamin Romano. Image © Alfonso Merchand

True North in Detroit, Michigan, US / Edwin Chan/EC3

True North in Detroit, Michigan, US / Edwin Chan/EC3. Image © Chris Miele
True North in Detroit, Michigan, US / Edwin Chan/EC3. Image © Chris Miele

Typical Metro Stations - Line 2 Bahia in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil / JBMC arquitetura e urbanismo

Typical Metro Stations - Line 2 Bahia in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil / JBMC arquitetura e urbanismo. Image © Nelson Kon
Typical Metro Stations - Line 2 Bahia in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil / JBMC arquitetura e urbanismo. Image © Nelson Kon

Writers Theatre in Glencoe, Illinois, US / Studio Gang

Writers Theatre in Glencoe, Illinois, US / Studio Gang. Image © Hedrich Blessing
Writers Theatre in Glencoe, Illinois, US / Studio Gang. Image © Hedrich Blessing

News via: MCHAP

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "31 Winners Announced for 2018 MCHAP Outstanding Projects Prize" 25 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895194/31-winners-announced-for-2018-mchap-outstanding-projects-prize/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »