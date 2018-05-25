31 Winners Announced for 2018 MCHAP Outstanding Projects Prize

The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) has announced the 31 winning schemes for the “2018 Outstanding Projects” award, chosen from 200 nominations. Awarded on a biennial basis, the awards seek to recognize the most distinguished architectural works built on the continents of North and South America.
The 31 projects will now form a shortlist for the MCHAP Prize, with winners to be announced in July 2018. Hosted by the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), the winner will be honored in a grand prize ceremony at Mies van der Rohe’s iconic Crown Hall in October. In the last series, top honors went to SANAA's Grace Farms in New Canaan, Connecticut, USA.
The awards were announced during an event at the Venice Biennale by MCHAP director Dirk Denison.
2018 MCHAP Outstanding Projects
239 House in São Paulo, Brazil / Una Arquitetos
Alfred Taubman Wing of the Art and Architecture Building in Ann Arbor, Michigan, US / Preston Scott Cohen & Carl Dworkin
Audain Art Museum in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, / John and Patricia Patkau
Aysén State Museum in Coyhaique, Aysén, Chile / Cristóbal Tirado + Silvia Barbera y Jorge Batesteza
Cave of Light (SIFAIS) in La Carpio, San Jose, Costa Rica / Entre Nos Atelier
Daniels Building in Toronto, Ontario, Canada / NADAAA
EXPERIMENTA 21 in Córdoba, Argentina / MORINI ARQUITECTOS
Figueras Polo Stables in General Rodríguez, Buenos Aires, Argentina /Juan Ignacio Ramos & Ignacio Ramos
Fort York National Historic Site Visitor Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada / John and Patricia Patkau
Fundación Santa Fé de Bogotá Hospital Expansion in Bogotá, Colombia / Giancarlo Mazzanti Sierra
Hermosillo Social Housing in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico / Alberto Kalach
Huma Klabin Residential Building in São Paulo, Brazil / Una Arquitetos
IMS Paulista in São Paulo, Brazil / Andrade Morettin Architects
Iturbide Studio in Mexico City, Mexico / Taller | Mauricio Rocha+Gabriela Carrillo
Kent State Center for Architecture and Environmental Design in Kent, Ohio, US / WEISS/MANFREDI Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism
Learning Landscape - Piura University in Piura, Peru / Sandra Barclay-Jean Pierre Crousse
MAPOCHO 42K in Santiago, Chile / M42K Lab_Sandra Iturriaga
Medellín River Parks Phase 1A in Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia / Sebastián Monsalve Gómez
Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building in Oaxaca de Juarez, Mexico / Ignacio Mendaro Corsini
PRO.CRE.AR Buenos Aires Station Sector 10 in Barracas, Buenos Aires, Argentina / Manteola, Sánchez Gómez, Santos, Solsona, Sallaberry, Vinsón arquitectos
Punta Caliza Holbox Hotel in Lázaro Cárdenaz, Quintana Roo, Mexico / Estudio Macías Peredo
Rode house in Chiloe Island, X Region, Chile / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center in New York, US / Diller Scofidio + Renfro
SESC 24 de Maio in São Paulo, Brazil / Paulo Mendes da Rocha
Smithsonian National Museum in Washington D.C., US / Freelon Adjaye Bond & Smith Group
Tepanzolco Cultural Center in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico / PRODUCTORA + Isaac Broid
The SIX Affordable Veterans Housing in Los Angeles, California US / Brooks + Scarpa
Torre Reforma in Mexico City, Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico / L. Benjamin Romano
True North in Detroit, Michigan, US / Edwin Chan/EC3
Typical Metro Stations - Line 2 Bahia in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil / JBMC arquitetura e urbanismo
Writers Theatre in Glencoe, Illinois, US / Studio Gang
News via: MCHAP