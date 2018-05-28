Conference Hotel de Botanica / Jeanne Dekkers Architctuur

Save this picture! Courtesy of Jeanne Dekkers Architctuur

+ 33

Project Management Tekton bouwmanagement & advies

Supervisor Promantor bouwmanagment & advies

Contractor Bouwgroep Moonen

Constructor Van de Laar BV

Installations Ingenieurs Bureau Ulehake BV

Client Joannes Bosco Stichting More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Jeanne Dekkers Architctuur

‘’The atmosphere of the authentic Estate ‘Huize Bergen’ together with the experience of its nature seen by their guests give shape to a new sustainable conference hotel; De Botanica.”

The authentic Estate Huize Bergen is renewed by adding a modern and sustainable manner. Through a phased master plan a trinity will be created between the old villa, the new Botanica, and the surrounding English landscape gardens. The materialization of its architecture and interior is derived from the green surroundings and the rich history of the Estate. Besides all materials are sustainable and natural, such as untreated wood and C2C-certified products. ‘De Botanica’ is the first hotel in the Netherlands realized according to the sustainable passive-house principle. Phase 1 is just finished!

Save this picture! Courtesy of Jeanne Dekkers Architctuur

History

The Estate Huize Bergen is situated in the forestry area of Den Bosch. In 1916 the family Fentener van Vlissingen- Roosenburg gave the commission to build an English landscape garden with a villa, coach-house, workshop, greenhouses and an administrators house. Currently, the estate is owned by a foundation named Joannes Bosco Sitchting and is used as a conference hotel. The old villa is the heart of the estate were all guests are welcomed. In the surrounding forest are meeting and hotel venues dating from the seventies. These are poured quality and do not compliment the atmosphere of the estate.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Jeanne Dekkers Architctuur

Task

In 2014 was decided to make the estate future proof! The seventies buildings will make the place for a new conference hotel. Herein will be new hotel rooms, meeting center, and a foyer. On weekdays there will be multiple day conferences and during the weekends it is the perfect location for the leisure-guest.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Jeanne Dekkers Architctuur

Masterplan

A by Jeanne Dekkers Architectuur designed master plan lays the base for the whole landscape design, where the existing villa and the new manor enter into a new dialogue. A few outdated buildings will disappear, the newly built will be realized in three phases. The master plan is comprised of a ‘Program of Experience’ which is expressed in an integral experience of the landscape, the old villa, the new manor and its interior. The entrance of the landscape is situated at the Boxelseweg using a gateway. From this spot, the old villa, as well as the new manor, can be seen. At this point, you make the decision for your destination. Going towards the new manor the guest drives over a forest path towards a parking situated between the trees. A path leads, past a pond, over bridge via a south facing terrace, towards the new manor.

Fundamental design principles

The new Botanica connects the old villa and its landscape through sight lines and by translating the historic character into a contemporary newly built. The design of ‘de Botanica’ will create unity by connecting two existing historic buildings by means of a foyer and adding two wings one holding meeting spaces and another with hotel rooms. The whole building is sustainable and in a strong connection with nature. Next to that, the principles of a passive house are applied. By means of a very good isolated layer and good air tightness, it requires little energy for the heating or cooling of the spaces. The first phase will be a hotel wing, the second phase a foyer with meeting spaces and during the third phase, the hotel wing will be extended.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Jeanne Dekkers Architctuur

Save this picture! Courtesy of Jeanne Dekkers Architctuur

Phase 1

The first phase is compromised out of 39 hotel rooms divided into three layers. The façade is made from natural and untreated materials which age attractively. Iroko wooden window frames create a beautiful rhythm in the façade made from untreated larch timber cladding and ending with distinct zinc bay windows. The colors and materials of the interior originate from the ‘program of experience’ and are inspired by the history of the estate. Oakwood frequently applied in combinative with a characteristic color and pattern pallet which results in a natural and warm yet luxurious atmosphere.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Jeanne Dekkers Architctuur

The color and pattern design originate their concept from the tropical greenhouse once located on the site of the new manor. The love of Madame van Beuning for nature is seen in the leave pattern in the hallway and the flower pattern on the hotel room walls. Next, four color palettes are designed derived from the solstice. The West facing room has warm colors in relation to the setting sun and the East facing rooms have cool colors in relation to the rising sun.

The Interior

The entrance has a Belgium bluestone floor which gives access to its three levels and the stairs have views towards the forest. The hallway, which gives entrance to the hotel rooms, is designed as a forest path, with oak wooden walls, light points at the entrance doors and a special design carpet with a leave pattern. The wooden floor and the specially designed wallpaper with tropical plants give the room a warm and natural atmosphere with a luxurious appeal. Wide wooden window frames can be used as seating and culminate into a desk.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Jeanne Dekkers Architctuur

The glass lamps above the desk are specially designed for the project and match with the colors of the wallpaper. The headboard and the built-in wardrobe are made from wood and equally specially designed as the nightstands. The hexagonal wall tiles from the modern bathroom are inspired by hexagonal roof patterns in the old villa. At ‘de Botanica’ are three types of rooms; a deluxe room, a split level room, and a top room. The split level rooms are situated at the third level and have two levels designed with tough zinc dormer windows.