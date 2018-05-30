World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Arnau estudi d’arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Retina House / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura

Retina House / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura

  • 09:00 - 30 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Retina House / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura
Save this picture!
Retina House / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura, © Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

© Marc Torra © Marc Torra © Marc Torra © Marc Torra + 42

  • Collaborators

    Jordi Cusidó Carrera, Anna Riera Pijoan

  • Construction Engineer

    Josep Maria Codinach

  • Constructor

    Cros Encofrats, SL - Promocions Grederes, SL
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

Text description provided by the architects. An old red Massey Ferguson like Grandpa Joan's still works the land. In this fast-paced world, there are still ancient landscapes where the fumes of the neighbouring houses are important and accompany you in winter; corners of happiness where orchards outside the walls and on the banks of the river are nicely kept. This is the story of a family refuge where one can enjoy nature and simple things; of a time machine that wants to keep this precious landscape forever unchanged.

Save this picture!
Drawing 5
Drawing 5
Save this picture!
Drawing 10
Drawing 10

In this project, a meadow was constructed as an adaptation to the topography of the terrain. Elements, such as the garage, the water basin, the walkway or the sloping wall in the background that follows and cuts the steep slope, form a flat surface. And on its top, there rests an autonomous rectangular volume that houses the minimum functions of a dwelling in a single open-plan space; to the south, there is a living, dining and resting room; and within the thick wall that isolates us from the north, there are toilets and the entrance.

Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra
Save this picture!
Drawing 3
Drawing 3
Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

This architectural object transforms its relationship with the environment as the seasons change in the riverbank vegetation filter that accompanies it, but also from the varying expression of its gaze, which enjoys the landscape protected from the sun when it raises its eyelids. And, fearful of the brevity of this sober beauty, the refuge rests unstable on a hillside ledge like an owl ready to take flight with the landscape caught on its retina.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Retina House / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura" [Casa Retina / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura] 30 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895172/retina-house-arnau-estudi-darquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »