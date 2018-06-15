Arturo House / Moirë arquitectos

+ 27

Architects Moirë arquitectos

Location Mar del Plata, Argentina

Half-covered Area 40.0 m2

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ramiro Sosa

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Mar del Plata, Argentina. This house responds to the requirements of a young family, who prioritizes the privacy and the relationship with the green areas.

Bearing in mind those premises, the design tries to create a limit from the street, which results in a simple façade. As you get into the house, it opens up to the backyard and the patios in both sides of the public areas. This resource allows the access of natural light and creates all kind of visuals along the first floor.

Here you can find the living room, the dining room, the kitchen, a two-car garage which can be used as a meeting space, a bathroom and a studio. This level gets completed with a terrace space and a swimming pool.

In the second floor you can find 2 bedrooms, one bath, a washing and drying room and a master bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet. All this rooms come together creating a single lineal volume, which sticks out from the first floor and creates an access space in the front and a recreation space in the back.

The strong materials chosen for the project emphasizes it aesthetic: the concrete walls, ceilings and floors or the black windows and doors ensure its atemporality.