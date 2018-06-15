World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Argentina
  5. Moirë arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Arturo House / Moirë arquitectos

Arturo House / Moirë arquitectos

  • 17:00 - 15 June, 2018
Arturo House / Moirë arquitectos
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa + 27

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Mar del Plata, Argentina. This house responds to the requirements of a young family, who prioritizes the privacy and the relationship with the green areas.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Bearing in mind those premises, the design tries to create a limit from the street, which results in a simple façade. As you get into the house, it opens up to the backyard and the patios in both sides of the public areas. This resource allows the access of natural light and creates all kind of visuals along the first floor.

Perspective
Perspective

Here you can find the living room, the dining room, the kitchen, a two-car garage which can be used as a meeting space, a bathroom and a studio. This level gets completed with a terrace space and a swimming pool.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

In the second floor you can find 2 bedrooms, one bath, a washing and drying room and a master bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet. All this rooms come together creating a single lineal volume, which sticks out from the first floor and creates an access space in the front and a recreation space in the back.

Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Section - View
Section - View
First Floor
First Floor

The strong materials chosen for the project emphasizes it aesthetic: the concrete walls, ceilings and floors or the black windows and doors ensure its atemporality.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Arturo House / Moirë arquitectos" [Casa Arturo / Moirë arquitectos] 15 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895157/arturo-house-moire-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

