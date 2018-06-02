Bee Breeders Announce Winners of Nemrut Volcano Eyes Competition

Save this picture! First Prize. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

Bee Breeders have announced the winners of the Nemrut Volcano Eyes Competition, where participants were tasked with designing a visitor observation platform on top of Nemrut, a dormant volcano in eastern Turkey. With the unique natural environment, including a caldera and a pair of lakes, the observation platform is intended to provide unobstructed views of the extraordinary landscape. The jury encouraged submissions that were cost-effective, environmentally-responsible, and energy-efficient.

Below are the winners of the competition:

Save this picture! First Prize. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

First Prize + Student Award

Upservatory: Fernando Irizarry, Marcos Ortiz, Gabriel Rivera (University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras campus)

The winning proposal takes inspiration from the ballooning sites over the vast Cappadocia in central Turkey. The 20 square meter platform hovers over the environment and is attached to a rail that controls its trajectory. Thus, creating a circular journey that moves from views of the city into the volcano's crater. The platform is accessed from an entry station near the mountain’s ski lift. Once elevated, the balloon-carried deck follows a guided rail cantilevered well over the peak’s edge, permitting visitors unrestricted views of the caldera and the surrounding geography.

Second Prize

Save this picture! Second Prize. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

Nemrut Caldera Observation Route: Keremcan Kirilmaz, Erdem Batirbek

This proposal's form is inspired by the movement of a lava flow. This relates to "Nemrut’s history as a mountain constantly sculpted by movements from within and below.” The bridge from the ski station to the viewing station is comprised of corten rails and perforated stairs.

Third Prize

Save this picture! Third Prize. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

A Walk Beyond The Edge: Giuseppe Pastonesi, Desislava Georgieva, Marchela Varbanova, Nina Gerosa

‘A Walk Beyond the Edge’ is a triangulated platform with viewing points to the crater and Lake Van. Visitors can enter the steel and wood structure via a footbridge and opaque 'tunnel.' The platform "then dissolves as the wooden floor gives way to perforated decking and guardrails, allowing views below."

Green Award

Save this picture! Green Award. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

Obsidian & Steel: Sam Naylor, Elaine Stokes

This proposal consists of a series of weathered Corten steel retaining plates and scattered obsidian stones, which guide hikers towards the peak. As they walk on the natural terrain, the only guides are scattered poles of light. In the final approach, visitors are compressed between two walls of corten plates that begin to rotate, first directing views to the valley below and then revealing the caldera.

