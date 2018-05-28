World
Warwick Street / Squire and Partners

  • 05:00 - 28 May, 2018
Warwick Street / Squire and Partners
Warwick Street / Squire and Partners, © Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

© Gareth Gardner © Gareth Gardner © Gareth Gardner © Gareth Gardner + 33

  • Architects

    Squire and Partners

  • Location

    6 Warwick Street, SOHO London, United Kingdom

  • Lead Architects

    Squire and Partners

  • Structural Engineers

    Heyne Tillett Steel

  • Services Engineers

    MTT

  • Planning Consultant

    CBRE

  • Project Manager

    APS

  • Main Contractor

    Virtus Contracts

  • Stairs Subcontractor

    Macspec

  • Balustrades and Metal Gates Subcontractor

    Corwin

  • Windows and External Doors Subcontractor

    Openwood

  • Client

    The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited

  • Area

    2344.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

Text description provided by the architects. Squire and Partners has extensively re-modelled an existing 1980’s building to create a vibrant development that maintains its previous office and retail uses, but makes a more meaningful connection with the surrounding Soho Conservation Area by creating a contemporary crafted design.

© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

High quality office and retail spaces are provided within the existing building structure behind a new facade, while a new top floor is expressed as an irregular folded mansard.

Elevation
Elevation

The new facade establishes a rational frame of glazed Umbra Sawtooth bricks with stone spandrels, animated with vertical bands featuring ‘woven’ green tiles that pay tribute to the area’s textile history, and relate to the glazed tiles which define the surrounding streets.

© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

A series of full height glazed bays at ground floor create impactful retail units, while a canopied entrance marks the office reception.

© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

The metal-clad top floor creates a bold interpretation of a modern mansard roof, the erratic playful form making a nod to Soho’s history of rebellion and the inherent creativity which defines the local culture.

© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

"Warwick Street / Squire and Partners" 28 May 2018. ArchDaily.

