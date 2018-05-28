Warwick Street / Squire and Partners

-
Architects
-
Location6 Warwick Street, SOHO London, United Kingdom
-
Lead ArchitectsSquire and Partners
-
Structural EngineersHeyne Tillett Steel
-
Services EngineersMTT
-
Planning ConsultantCBRE
-
Project ManagerAPS
-
Main ContractorVirtus Contracts
-
Stairs SubcontractorMacspec
-
Balustrades and Metal Gates SubcontractorCorwin
-
Windows and External Doors SubcontractorOpenwood
-
ClientThe Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited
-
Area2344.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Squire and Partners has extensively re-modelled an existing 1980’s building to create a vibrant development that maintains its previous office and retail uses, but makes a more meaningful connection with the surrounding Soho Conservation Area by creating a contemporary crafted design.
High quality office and retail spaces are provided within the existing building structure behind a new facade, while a new top floor is expressed as an irregular folded mansard.
The new facade establishes a rational frame of glazed Umbra Sawtooth bricks with stone spandrels, animated with vertical bands featuring ‘woven’ green tiles that pay tribute to the area’s textile history, and relate to the glazed tiles which define the surrounding streets.
A series of full height glazed bays at ground floor create impactful retail units, while a canopied entrance marks the office reception.
The metal-clad top floor creates a bold interpretation of a modern mansard roof, the erratic playful form making a nod to Soho’s history of rebellion and the inherent creativity which defines the local culture.