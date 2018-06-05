House NO. 46 / FCHY architect lab

+ 36

Text description provided by the architects. House no.46 is located on the old alley of a high-density city, surrounded by all kinds of the buildings that have different functions and usages, such as cram school, hotel, temple, restaurant, retailer, residence, and so on.

Compare to nearby cityscape of downtown area, the old alley view is more interesting and gets more levels of sense. It shows that how time affects and changes it. Coexistence between high-density city life and slow paced life would be the topic of this project.

The idea of design is to create a cuboid as main volume, then covered it with several elements, like big balconies, high walls, deep headers, that makes this project an semi-enclosed, compact house. Vision from inside would be partly blocked by those elements, in the meantime a new view was created: an inner courtyard. Those elements are not only just partly blocking view, but also keeps interior spaces more private. By arrangement of opening, cityscape had been divided into pieces, it could be cloud, skyline, treetop and vegetation on lower balcony or in ground floor backyard, all these scenes became backgrounds of interior spaces.

The palette of materials that conforms the aesthetics of the building responds to the high contrast between textures. The rough surface of warm colors granite tile emphasizes the smooth and fine concrete surface on exterior of building. Major material of interior are teak wood, the warmth of this natural material reduced the sense of isolation that caused by the concrete inner courtyards, and it will produce an unique texture after using it .

Above-mentioned ideas and approach of the design, we made the topic: “coexistence between high-density city life and slow paced life” work in practice.