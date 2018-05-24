World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Daniel Libeskind Retraces his Life and Architectural Career in Engaging In-Depth Interview

Daniel Libeskind Retraces his Life and Architectural Career in Engaging In-Depth Interview

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Daniel Libeskind Retraces his Life and Architectural Career in Engaging In-Depth Interview
Save this picture!
Daniel Libeskind Retraces his Life and Architectural Career in Engaging In-Depth Interview, North Pool looking Southeast. Image © Joe Woolhead
North Pool looking Southeast. Image © Joe Woolhead

Louisiana Channel has released a new video interview with acclaimed architect Daniel Libeskind, in which he retraces the story behind his architectural career. In the interview, Libeskind unravels his view of architecture, and the architectural profession, drawing comparisons between architecture and music, while reflecting on the adherence to legislation and inherent optimistic outlook required to practice architecture.

In the 30-minute in-depth interview, Libeskind guides observers through his childhood, the roots of his architectural career, and reflects upon his most noted schemes, including the Jewish Museum in Berlin and the World Trade Center Masterplan in New York.

News via: Louisiana Channel

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Daniel Libeskind Retraces his Life and Architectural Career in Engaging In-Depth Interview" 24 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895087/daniel-libeskind-retraces-his-life-and-architectural-career-in-engaging-in-depth-interview/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »