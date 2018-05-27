World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Tensile Structures: 11 Edgy Images Under Strain

Tensile Structures: 11 Edgy Images Under Strain

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Tensile Structures: 11 Edgy Images Under Strain
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Capable of transforming a facade or shaping a sculptural roof form, tensile structures test the limits of our imagination (and understanding of geometry). This week’s photo set features structures that rely on cables, anchors, posts and membranes to create expansive, dramatic spans of open space bathed in natural light. Stark shadows and fair curves make tensile structures particularly photogenic, as captured in this set of images from Christopher Frederick Jones, Marie-Françoise PlissartYoshihiro Koitani and more.

© Christopher Frederick Jones © Christian Richters © Archive ADR © Roland Halbe + 13

Christopher Frederick Jones

Tent House / Sparks Architects

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Guei-Shiang Ke

Dadong Art Center / Cie + MAYU architects

Save this picture!
© Guei-Shiang Ke
© Guei-Shiang Ke

Tanja Milbourne

Devil's Corner / Cumulus Studio

Save this picture!
© Tanja Milbourne
© Tanja Milbourne

Woodruff/Brown

United Nations Porte Cochere / FTL Design Engineering Studio

Save this picture!
© Woodruff/Brown Architectural Photography
© Woodruff/Brown Architectural Photography

Yu-lin Chen

Dadong Art Center / Cie + MAYU architects

Save this picture!
© Yu-lin Chen
© Yu-lin Chen

Christopher Frederick Jones

Tent House / Sparks Architects

Save this picture!
Tensile Structures: 11 Edgy Images Under Strain, © Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Roland Halbe

Palais Thermal / KTP Architecten + formTL

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Archive ADR

Tavaru Restaurant & Bar / ADR

Save this picture!
© Archive ADR
© Archive ADR

Christian Richters

King Fahad National Library / Gerber Architekten

Save this picture!
© Christian Richters
© Christian Richters

Marie-Françoise Plissart

Covering of the Courtyard Carré des Arts in Mons / AgwA + Ney & Partners

Save this picture!
© Marie-Françoise Plissart
© Marie-Françoise Plissart

Yoshihiro Koitani

Eco Pavilion 2011 / MMX

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Roland Halbe

Palais Thermal / KTP Architecten + formTL

 

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "Tensile Structures: 11 Edgy Images Under Strain" [Tensoestructuras: 11 proyectos ejemplares] 27 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895077/tensile-structures-11-edgy-images-under-strain/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »