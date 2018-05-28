Medly Pharmacy / Sergio Mannino

Save this picture! © Charlie Schuck and Sergio Mannino Studio

+ 25

Builder Minas Construction

Client Medly More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! © Charlie Schuck and Sergio Mannino Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Medly Pharmacy is a new neighborhood pharmacy in Brooklyn, owned by Marg and Sahaj Patel and designed by Sergio Mannino Studio. Retailers have begun to understand the necessity of transforming businesses into every-channel retail platforms, where online and physical stores work as one, not needing to compete with each other.

Save this picture! © Charlie Schuck and Sergio Mannino Studio

Save this picture! © Charlie Schuck and Sergio Mannino Studio

Pharmacies, in particular, are beginning to take advantage of this, with Medly being among the first in New York to do embrace the merits of both online and physical. Medly has designed a free complementary app that saves customers the hassle of having to leave the house when sick, let alone having to wait in line for hours just to get prescriptions. But a successful online business needs a physical counterpart and our design for Medly has been created with this in mind.

Save this picture! © Charlie Schuck and Sergio Mannino Studio

In a city of more than 8.5 million people, it’s no surprise that the simple act of visiting a pharmacy is often an impersonal experience. Because there’s one of every corner, it is incredibly convenient - but chances are, you won’t know who’s serving you. In a society of such high import and export, you’re also spoilt for choice when it comes to which brand, which flavor and even which size of the product to buy.

Save this picture! © Charlie Schuck and Sergio Mannino Studio

Medly pharmacy aims to remedy this through a slightly different approach. Being the first location in a series of pharmacies, we knew that space needed to look beautiful. The design is both playful and elegant; a buffed custom-made cement counter with clean geometric tiles as part of a light aqua color scheme.

Save this picture! © Charlie Schuck and Sergio Mannino Studio

The pharmacy consists of two rooms; a cozy waiting room where customers collect prescriptions, and a much larger space out the back, where the administration and prescription work are done. The waiting room is comfortably-sized and provides an escape from the busy city streets outside. The four-seater chairs, in green vinyl leather and chrome, are a tribute to Shiro Kuramata, one of Japan’s most important designers of the eighties.

Save this picture! © Charlie Schuck and Sergio Mannino Studio

As the community is a key value of Medly pharmacy, we ensured our design was tailored to include this. The nature of the small space means that customers will instinctively connect with each other and with the staff, unlike larger pharmacies that inadvertently separate people through high aisles and sheer size.

Save this picture! © Charlie Schuck and Sergio Mannino Studio

Owning ten pharmacies already, Marg and Sahaj have ample experience with what makes these often-clinical places warmer, more comfortable and more community-focused for customers and staff alike. We’re happy to have been able to design this space to suit the values that we believe in too.