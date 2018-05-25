Maleo Residence / mitchel squires & associates

Save this picture! © What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited

Text description provided by the architects. The front and back facades on the first story are solid, providing covered exterior space while maintaining the volume’s geometric purity. A public-private transition is created at the villa entry, and continues down at ground floor level. Seen from outside, the solid-void composition can clearly be read. A long transparent façade encloses the open living space – the “void” – and two closed stone blocks at both ends mark the “solid” private spaces.

A direct view to the garden is offered by a fully glazed façade with an operable sliding door frames on both sides. The space is completely open, with a central freestanding living and dining room setting. A two stone book ends add warmth and an intimate scale to the overall light and open living area. From this protected yet transparent space, the unique geographic features can be experienced at its best as it changes throughout the seasons.

First floor (solid) mass includes 2 guest bedrooms with ensuites, 1 children’s room with bespoke double bunks and a master bedroom with feature outdoor private bath tub and cantilevered ceiling eve providing shading for exterior lounge deck.

Outdoor spas in each self-contained private suite provide a wonderful place of relaxation for guests to enjoy the natural abundant surroundings

Ground floor (void) houses the living and dining room open on both sides inviting the coastal sea breeze up the hillside and through the villa allowing natural cooling and cross ventilation. Exterior entertainment areas take full advantage of the breathtaking 180-degree views of Jabon hills and Selong Belanak beach.

A unique space on this level includes the yoga and wellness studio. Open on 3 sides to the surrounding natural garden the space includes 4 ceiling hung hammocks which can be used to rest and relax or removed and substituted with TRX equipment for wellness workout.