World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. mitchel squires & associates
  6. 2018
  7. Maleo Residence / mitchel squires & associates

Maleo Residence / mitchel squires & associates

  • 00:00 - 25 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Maleo Residence / mitchel squires & associates
Save this picture!
Maleo Residence / mitchel squires & associates, © What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited

© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited © What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited © What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited © What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited + 73

Save this picture!
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited

Text description provided by the architects. The front and back facades on the first story are solid, providing covered exterior space while maintaining the volume’s geometric purity. A public-private transition is created at the villa entry, and continues down at ground floor level. Seen from outside, the solid-void composition can clearly be read. A long transparent façade encloses the open living space – the “void” – and two closed stone blocks at both ends mark the “solid” private spaces.

Save this picture!
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited

A direct view to the garden is offered by a fully glazed façade with an operable sliding door frames on both sides. The space is completely open, with a central freestanding living and dining room setting. A two stone book ends add warmth and an intimate scale to the overall light and open living area. From this protected yet transparent space, the unique geographic features can be experienced at its best as it changes throughout the seasons.

Save this picture!
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited
Save this picture!
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited

First floor (solid) mass includes 2 guest bedrooms with ensuites, 1 children’s room with bespoke double bunks and a master bedroom with feature outdoor private bath tub and cantilevered ceiling eve providing shading for exterior lounge deck.

Save this picture!
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited

Outdoor spas in each self-contained private suite provide a wonderful place of relaxation for guests to enjoy the natural abundant surroundings

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Ground floor (void) houses the living and dining room open on both sides inviting the coastal sea breeze up the hillside and through the villa allowing natural cooling and cross ventilation. Exterior entertainment areas take full advantage of the breathtaking 180-degree views of Jabon hills and Selong Belanak beach.

Save this picture!
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited

A unique space on this level includes the yoga and wellness studio. Open on 3 sides to the surrounding natural garden the space includes 4 ceiling hung hammocks which can be used to rest and relax or removed and substituted with TRX equipment for wellness workout.

Save this picture!
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited
© What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "Maleo Residence / mitchel squires & associates" 25 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895060/maleo-residence-mitchel-squires-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »