Daejun Holy Light Church / Lee Eunseok + Atelier KOMA

+ 18

Construction Juan Construction

Electrical engineer Hangil Engineering Co.,Ltd

Mechanical engineer Jusung ENG Co.,Ltd

Structure engineer SEN structural engineers Co.,Ltd

Client Daejun Holy Light Church More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Holy Light Church, which opens toward the city, was planned to be a continuous corridor through the church square from the main avenue, across the lobby hall, and to the neighboring park facing the rear of the church. The lobby is an open-air indoor plaza for the public and an open hall for children. The hall is open to the surroundings horizontally, so it is revitalized by the city and the church provides the neighborhood with a bright and open space. Since a modern church is a complex facility where many members will worship, fellowship, and have various gatherings, it is necessary to provide effective spaces and a movement flow system in a situation in which different spaces are stacked on a narrow ground and underground space should be utilized as a worship room. Therefore, the Holy Light Church, located in the downtown area of the city of Dunsan, Daejeon, consists of the following three parts.

Outdoor square and soft facade

The Holy Light Church has dedicated the area of the block on the front road entirely to an underground parking lot. The roof top of the parking lot can be used as an outdoor parking lot in case of an emergency, but it is usually used as an open multipurpose space for people like a square in front of a church in Europe. The Cross tower and the corridor are the landmarks in the city and back of the church is recognized from the road. In conjunction with the surrounding buildings, they limit and define at the same time. The depressed curved wall on the façade of the church functions not only asa decorative feature but also as a wall that characterizes the entire interior and the exterior of the church. It is a core concept of the church which welcomes neighbors as if it encompasses the square and the city, The church desired that this would be a metaphorical example of gentle Christian life. This façade is the first impression of the Holy Light Church and becomes a luminous body of colorful changing light, a reflection of the name of the church.

Pleasant and harmonious worship space

The underground worship room contains maximum number of seats in the given site. Also, planning the worship room without balcony seats is intentional to create a space to help build the community. The underground worship room is spacious and easy to access directly from the outside through a sunken garden instead of through the lobby hall. The underground worship space is separated from urban noise, so it is quiet. Also, the funnelshaped underground lobby hall became a pleasant and bright space from the light of stained glass windows. In addition, the semicircular seats plan of the main chapel and a pulpit lower than the stall reduced the feeling of religious authority. This layout also supports sermon delivery and harmony among members.

Inside hall square and educational space.

The hall on the first floor is planned to be a public space that citizens easily access because its facade faces the outdoor square and park that is adjacent to the church at the rear. There are rooms for education and the administrative staff for infants and young children, and they function as a café as well. Most of the educational space is mainly located on the upper level. This arrangement provides a bright and cool view which is open in all directions so that it creates an effective educational environment for future generations. It is easy to enter and exit and the youth can enjoy the multipurpose hall and the rooftop garden..