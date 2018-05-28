The Renovation of CRRC 1897 Center / PROJECT

+ 39

Architects office PROJECT

Location Yanggongzhuang, Fengtai Qu, Beijing, China

Architect in Charge Ke Chang, Wenhan Li, Minjie Liu

Design Team Honghui Jiang, Hao Zhang, Jianwei Zhao, Wangming Lin, Panao Feng

Project Year 2018

Photographs Haiting Sun

Introduction - the birth of space

Space is a logic, or by subjective intervention in the change of time, this becomes the core of our discussion in the office everyday thinking. In this project, we tried to directly generate the core structure and logic of the space. This year, we've got an opportunity to explore another way of renovation: how to talk with time.

Background - how does the history of the old factory area be "represented"?

Zhongche 1987 park is located in Beijing fengtai 27 locomotive plant, the entire factory production area as a whole will be gradually transformed into a huge park. PROJECT was commissioned to renovate the demonstration area. Development future will follow the demonstration area renovation. No.C19 plant is located at the core of the start-up area and is planned to be transformed into the first demonstration center.

These old houses witnessed the glory and transformation of industrialization. History is abstract, even symbolic, but we feel that the original spatial intention is perceptible and expressive. These old houses are built in a clear intention, and the new function shows the intention of the new. If the new can accommodate the old, in our view, it is a "representing" which transformation had done to the history of original architecture.

Thinking - the space intention of the original building?

Original building is a large production workshop, which has a very bright and capacious dimension, this let us realize that the plant was recounting his own unique history - a changing of the external world. It watched the constant world, with its history getting away from the real world, and existed in the external reality. From the building angle, we have to deal with an "indoor" space, and from the perspective of space, we have to face the reality of "external meaning".

Design - how to create “Exterior of meaning”

In order to realize the "external" feeling, at first we took the space perception in the first place, and function in the second place, which means the space will be focused on telling intentions, rather than on the functional demands. In this way, the intention of the old will not be drowned out by the intention of the new.

Building functional requirements were clearly divided into two equally important parts: one part is used for external activities (conference, exhibition and activity space), the other part is as a function of demonstration center (project demonstration, negotiations area, office staff, conferences, etc). The two parts are opposite in the use of space, the public activity part requires as far as possible open, big space,while negotiation area and office need to be private. It's one of the biggest problems in the design: how to make the two parts together, but no mutual interference, at the same time, each part of the space can feel the two parts are cores of the space, not divided into two parts.

First of all, after thinking about the roof and entrance, we implanted a cross in the "shell", and then generate a modified form of space based on the cross. Overall, the implantation is part of a continuous walking system with a central box. Through this system, people can go from first floor to the second, and to the third, and from the third to the first floor, thus a completely non-repetitive loop was formed. The circular pedestrian system reflects the central function, in which people can experience the different height of space changes. Different functions are in this circular system.

The two main functions are vertically partitioned. The first floor is a public roadshow area, and the second and third floor show the negotiation office area. The roadshow area is a three-floor height space, and large stairs pour down from the middle of the roof. This part feels that the newly implanted space is encased in the original old space and becomes the “Exterior of meaning " of the original space. On the other side of the stairs you can see a circular white object suspended in the middle of the plant. It separates with the old metope, edge connected with metal net, air flow freely in the gap. In the evening, the heterogeneity of white like floating in the old building’s shell, at the same time, it is the engine for people in the whole space. An opening bar on the box let see the scene of internal. White object let show the wall the original factory, here feel plant as a whole to wrap implanted object, and thus it became “Exterior of meaning “again. The two or three successive layers are defined by the large exposed original factory roof and the white cabin is set with air outlet. The continuous walking system constantly reminding us to think about the purpose of this space, and think about the history of industry in the space of the old factory.

Technical reflection - how to achieve the aesthetics of renovation?

1. Equipment: in order to maintain the clean structure aesthetic of the original roof truss, make sure structure not damaged by the moving pipeline and machine, we integrate the mechanical equipment and pipeline of the air conditioner in the intermediate box.

2. Structure: due to the very fixed and fragile structure of the old building, due to the requirement of the speed of construction, the steel structure is used in the new part of the structure. Steel structure column and old wall to remove 1 meter, avoid to fight with the old structure foundation. The new floor slab and the old building wall are completely removed to avoid the secondary injury and the high cost of the original construction.

3. Material: we used some folding sliding door in the space, with the use of polycarbonate plate lightweight materials. When large-scale activities are held, the sliding door can be completely open. The surface properties of the fuzzy enhancement and the alienation between the old brick wall.

4. Mixed reality technology: in order to simulate transformation in a renovation project, and to meet true feelings in the original space, PROJECT took place in the use of the AR augmented reality technology to simulate the transformation plan and guide space. Through the AR technology, we will design scheme in real project, simulate the real use of lining, and looking for design scheme in the real environment of space scale and aesthetic feeling, thus feedback adjustment and demonstrates once again back to the computer.

Revelation

Renovation is essentially a conversation with time. The logic of space serves to respect and exploit the will and intention of the original space. The birth of new space begins with the full consideration of internal and external relations, the development of the use and experience of the site interpretation and cognition, finally the material and structure of the perceptual construction. The transformation of C19 may be a turning point in our design.