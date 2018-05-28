World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. office PROJECT
  6. 2018
  The Renovation of CRRC 1897 Center / PROJECT

The Renovation of CRRC 1897 Center / PROJECT

  • 19:00 - 28 May, 2018
The Renovation of CRRC 1897 Center / PROJECT
The Renovation of CRRC 1897 Center / PROJECT, © Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

© Haiting Sun © Haiting Sun © Haiting Sun © Haiting Sun + 39

  • Architects

    office PROJECT

  • Location

    Yanggongzhuang, Fengtai Qu, Beijing, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Ke Chang, Wenhan Li, Minjie Liu

  • Design Team

    Honghui Jiang, Hao Zhang, Jianwei Zhao, Wangming Lin, Panao Feng

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Introduction - the birth of space
Space is a logic, or by subjective intervention in the change of time, this becomes the core of our discussion in the office everyday thinking. In this project, we tried to directly generate the core structure and logic of the space. This year, we've got an opportunity to explore another way of renovation: how to talk with time.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Background - how does the history of the old factory area be "represented"?
Zhongche 1987 park is located in Beijing fengtai 27 locomotive plant, the entire factory production area as a whole will be gradually transformed into a huge park. PROJECT was commissioned to renovate the demonstration area. Development future will follow the demonstration area renovation. No.C19 plant is located at the core of the start-up area and is planned to be transformed into the first demonstration center.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

These old houses witnessed the glory and transformation of industrialization. History is abstract, even symbolic, but we feel that the original spatial intention is perceptible and expressive. These old houses are built in a clear intention, and the new function shows the intention of the new. If the new can accommodate the old, in our view, it is a "representing" which transformation had done to the history of original architecture.

Central section study model
Central section study model

Thinking - the space intention of the original building?
Original building is a large production workshop, which has a very bright and capacious dimension, this let us realize that the plant was recounting his own unique history - a changing of the external world. It watched the constant world, with its history getting away from the real world, and existed in the external reality. From the building angle, we have to deal with an "indoor" space, and from the perspective of space, we have to face the reality of "external meaning".

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Design - how to create “Exterior of meaning”
In order to realize the "external" feeling, at first we took the space perception in the first place, and function in the second place, which means the space will be focused on telling intentions, rather than on the functional demands. In this way, the intention of the old will not be drowned out by the intention of the new.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
Section perspective
Section perspective

Building functional requirements were clearly divided into two equally important parts: one part is used for external activities (conference, exhibition and activity space), the other part is as a function of demonstration center (project demonstration, negotiations area, office staff, conferences, etc). The two parts are opposite in the use of space, the public activity part requires as far as possible open, big space,while negotiation area and office need to be private. It's one of the biggest problems in the design: how to make the two parts together, but no mutual interference, at the same time, each part of the space can feel the two parts are cores of the space, not divided into two parts.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

First of all, after thinking about the roof and entrance, we implanted a cross in the "shell", and then generate a modified form of space based on the cross. Overall, the implantation is part of a continuous walking system with a central box. Through this system, people can go from first floor to the second, and to the third, and from the third to the first floor, thus a completely non-repetitive loop was formed. The circular pedestrian system reflects the central function, in which people can experience the different height of space changes. Different functions are in this circular system.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

The two main functions are vertically partitioned. The first floor is a public roadshow area, and the second and third floor show the negotiation office area. The roadshow area is a three-floor height space, and large stairs pour down from the middle of the roof. This part feels that the newly implanted space is encased in the original old space and becomes the “Exterior of meaning " of the original space. On the other side of the stairs you can see a circular white object suspended in the middle of the plant. It separates with the old metope, edge connected with metal net, air flow freely in the gap. In the evening, the heterogeneity of white like floating in the old building’s shell, at the same time, it is the engine for people in the whole space.  An opening bar on the box let see the scene of internal. White object let show the wall the original factory, here feel plant as a whole to wrap implanted object, and thus it became “Exterior of meaning “again. The two or three successive layers are defined by the large exposed original factory roof and the white cabin is set with air outlet. The continuous walking system constantly reminding us to think about the purpose of this space, and think about the history of industry in the space of the old factory.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Technical reflection - how to achieve the aesthetics of renovation?
1. Equipment: in order to maintain the clean structure aesthetic of the original roof truss, make sure structure not damaged by the moving pipeline and machine, we integrate the mechanical equipment and pipeline of the air conditioner in the intermediate box.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

2. Structure: due to the very fixed and fragile structure of the old building, due to the requirement of the speed of construction, the steel structure is used in the new part of the structure. Steel structure column and old wall to remove 1 meter, avoid to fight with the old structure foundation. The new floor slab and the old building wall are completely removed to avoid the secondary injury and the high cost of the original construction.

Diagram of space
Diagram of space

3. Material: we used some folding sliding door in the space, with the use of polycarbonate plate lightweight materials. When large-scale activities are held, the sliding door can be completely open. The surface properties of the fuzzy enhancement and the alienation between the old brick wall.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

4. Mixed reality technology: in order to simulate transformation in a renovation project, and to meet true feelings in the original space, PROJECT took place in the use of the AR augmented reality technology to simulate the transformation plan and guide space. Through the AR technology, we will design scheme in real project, simulate the real use of lining, and looking for design scheme in the real environment of space scale and aesthetic feeling, thus feedback adjustment and demonstrates once again back to the computer.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Revelation
Renovation is essentially a conversation with time. The logic of space serves to respect and exploit the will and intention of the original space. The birth of new space begins with the full consideration of internal and external relations, the development of the use and experience of the site interpretation and cognition, finally the material and structure of the perceptual construction. The transformation of C19 may be a turning point in our design.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "The Renovation of CRRC 1897 Center / PROJECT" 28 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895054/the-renovation-of-crrc-1897-center-project/> ISSN 0719-8884

© Haiting Sun

北京中车展示中心 C19厂房改造 / 普罗建筑

