  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. LRARCHITECTES
  6. 2017
  7. Housing BO / LRARCHITECTES

Housing BO / LRARCHITECTES

  • 05:00 - 27 May, 2018
Housing BO / LRARCHITECTES
Housing BO / LRARCHITECTES, © Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen

Text description provided by the architects. A field, a volume, two houses. This project has the particularity of housing two families who bought a field together in a small Belgian village.

This project is inspired by the historic rural constructions in its implantation, in its volume and its materiality.

© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen

A shelter, located near the street, allows the housing building to set up further back. The privacy of the living spaces on the ground floor is ensured as well. A private front garden for each house is created. In the back of their home, the two families share a common garden and an orchard.

Plans - Section
Plans - Section

The distribution of the two entities is done through an outer covered central passage. A slight fold in the two longitudinal facades also allows the distinction between the two houses from the outside.

© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen

Inside, the living spaces are completely through and on two levels.These are put in visual relation thanks to a subtle shift of the level between de floor.

© Maxime Vermeulen
© Maxime Vermeulen

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
