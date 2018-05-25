World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United States
  5. S9 Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Empire Stores / S9 Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Empire Stores / S9 Architecture

  • 09:00 - 25 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Empire Stores / S9 Architecture
Save this picture!
Empire Stores / S9 Architecture, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal + 12

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. Empire Stores is emblematic of Brooklyn’s transformation from lapsed industrial powerhouse into a growing creative sector. This award-winning mixed-use development reimagines a vacant, 19th century warehouse on the DUMBO waterfront as a contemporary creative workplace and community hub. The conversion of this 450,000sf complex provides Brooklyn’s burgeoning Tech Triangle with much-needed office space, and brings retail, dining, public space, and exhibition galleries to the neighborhood. The campaign of adaptive re-use celebrates and preserves the building’s monumental presence on the waterfront, while improving circulation between DUMBO’s urban fabric and the 85-acre Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Save this picture!
Progress Diagram
Progress Diagram
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Architectural intervention transformed this massive building, once a barrier standing between the neighborhood and the park, into a public portal that reconnects the two zones. A passageway carved out of the masonry structure creates a pedestrian conduit between Water Street and the waterfront. A four-story, open-air courtyard excavated from within the center of the building serves as an immersive public space for building tenants, community members, and park visitors. Glass curtain walls line the courtyard, blending the contemporary and the historic to make visible the building’s striations: shopping and a public food court at grade, galleries for the Brooklyn Historical Society on the second floor, and multiple floors of open office space above.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

By adapting the rooftop into a landscaped public terrace accessible from the courtyard, Brooklyn Bridge Park is extended into the building organically. This 7,000sf space that offers iconic views of the bridges and the Manhattan skyline augments the park’s recreational facilities with a restaurant and beer garden.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Donahue
© Patrick Donahue

The reanimated complex features 380,000sf of creative office space over five floors, including a two-story contemporary addition on the roof. Retail and restaurants constitute 70,000sf on the ground floor with 3,000sf of exhibition space on the second floor.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Refurbishment Restoration Commercial Architecture Services United States
Cite: "Empire Stores / S9 Architecture" 25 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895040/empire-stores-s9-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »