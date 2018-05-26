World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. NOZ Arquitectura
  6. 2013
  7. PUMP Gyms / NOZ Arquitectura

PUMP Gyms / NOZ Arquitectura

  • 05:00 - 26 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
PUMP Gyms / NOZ Arquitectura
Save this picture!
PUMP Gyms / NOZ Arquitectura, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 12

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. PUMP gyms fit into the "smart cost" category. The challenge is to create spaces with architectural quality investing in design and modern feel, keeping constant the premise of finding more economic ways to do so. The original design / concept was fully developed by NOZ.

Save this picture!
Plan / Section
Plan / Section

The PUMP Gyms' identity is strengthened by the intuitive, functional and simple way of organizing the space layout. The Nações gym has two levels, the ground level, with a double height space, operates as reception area in direct contact with the street and the upper level for most of the activity areas. The element of connection - the stairs - becomes the main actor of this space, revealing the young and daring identity and the dynamics of the activity of a gym.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The colour palette used is neutral, to allow the calm needed to accommodate all the visual noise inherent in a gym's equipment and users clothing. Strong colours are used only to highlight certain elements of the architecture or to stand-out certain furniture elements.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The reception desk is inspired by the movement and pace, through the mismatch of horizontal planes. Each piece is unique and NOZ participates in its construction in-situ defining the positioning of the various plans. The colour chosen is white, enhancing its formal appearance.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium Portugal
Cite: "PUMP Gyms / NOZ Arquitectura" [Pump Nações Gym / NOZ Arquitectura] 26 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895033/pump-gyms-noz-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »