  7. Xolotl House / Punto Arquitectónico

Xolotl House / Punto Arquitectónico

  • 13:00 - 29 May, 2018
Xolotl House / Punto Arquitectónico
Xolotl House / Punto Arquitectónico, © Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

© Tamara Uribe © Tamara Uribe © Tamara Uribe © Tamara Uribe + 53

  • Architects

    Punto Arquitectónico

  • Location

    Merida, Mexico

  • Architects in charge

    Alejandra Molina Gual, José Israel Ramírez Segura, Mauricio Rosales Aznar

  • Design Team

    Cristina Cámara, Rolando Lizárraga, Maricruz Alcalá, Estéfani Luis, Br. Estephania Lugo, Christopher Estrella, Manuel Ferrer

  • Area

    165.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tamara Uribe

  • Construction

    Central Constructora

  • Structural Calculation

    I. E. S. E. Ing. Emanuel Solís, Ing. Julio Baeza
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Xólotl site is in a building within the historic center of Mérida`s city. Located in a not crowded street, the Main facade faces the street containing a house dedicated for resting, which overturns and contains the visuals inside it.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

The Project arises in a 100m2 pre-existing old house, composed of 3 main bays (social area, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom). Enclosed by a plot of ten by twenty-two meters. The new program must had to accommodate a social area with terrace, a pool and 2 bedroom each one with its own bathroom.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

The main access to the property is located at the right extreme of the first bay, which develops through a lobby that serves as a pause between urban reality and the serene interior environment. The rest of the bay had enough space to develop a bedroom with an internal bathroom.

Ground Floor
Ground Floor

All the social area is located in the second bay. The living room, the dining room and the kitchen are developed in n a single space, which is linked to the third bay through different windows that help fuse space visually and functionally.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

The third bay of the property was the more intervened one. The poor condition of the original slab was replaced with a light one, which contrasted with its materiality concept. Sheltering the terrace, the concrete slab, the structure of it passes tangent to the existing walls without touching them.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

The master bedroom is located at the rear of the lot, as an independent Villa, serving as the focal view from the inside of the Main House, and borders the central patio, containing the views inside it.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

As a result, form the reduced measurements of the lot, the placement of the master bedroom, and the preexisting house and a traditional cistern, the pool becomes the main element of the patio. Placed between both constructions, old and new,  the pool floods the remains of the posterior bay and surrounds the cistern, generating greater contact and integration to the terrace. The flooded room becomes the visual focus from the entrance and becomes a space in which the interior-exterior limits blur and fuse.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

The enveloping materials of the house combine new textures with the original textures, generating contrast with the marks product of the passage of time. The interior-exterior boundary between the hammock social area and the terrace is accentuated by exposing the stone material that composes the dividing wall. The cover and structure of the terrace, made with reinforced concrete and left without finer finish, show their earlier age with a sober palette.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Mexico
Cite: "Xolotl House / Punto Arquitectónico" [Casa Xólotl / Punto Arquitectónico] 29 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895032/xolotl-house-punto-arquitectonico/> ISSN 0719-8884

