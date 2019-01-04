World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Brazil
  5. Ateliê de Arquitetura Líquida
  6. 2018
  7. Loja Alimentar / Ateliê de Arquitetura Líquida

Loja Alimentar / Ateliê de Arquitetura Líquida

  • 10:00 - 4 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Loja Alimentar / Ateliê de Arquitetura Líquida
Save this picture!
Loja Alimentar / Ateliê de Arquitetura Líquida, © Bruno Meneghitti
© Bruno Meneghitti

© Bruno Meneghitti © Bruno Meneghitti © Bruno Meneghitti © Bruno Meneghitti + 17

Save this picture!
© Bruno Meneghitti
© Bruno Meneghitti

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city center of Juiz de Fora, Alimentar Store aims to offer to consumers two strands of nutriment products: an enteral nutrition aimed at the hospital branch and natural food products, to the general public.

Save this picture!
© Bruno Meneghitti
© Bruno Meneghitti

The architectural project started from the perception of these two distinct markets integrated in the same physical space. In the initial part of the store, designated to the hospital products, the proposal is a real "dip" in white, where exhibitors and light materials were chosen to recreate the medical atmosphere. By crossing this space, the user immerses himself in a non-orthogonal wooden box, which invites him to the warmth and return of our roots, which is natural and lasting essence. Using the naval plywood to create this "box", we tried to value the materials in the way they are, in fact, reflecting on the user experience.

Save this picture!
© Bruno Meneghitti
© Bruno Meneghitti

Save this picture!
© Bruno Meneghitti
© Bruno Meneghitti

It was thought of the store as a set of units, taking care of every wall, every detail, in order to create a unique characteristic for the spaces. All the furniture was designed by the architects and made of woodwork and metal, including the tile panel that completes the area dominated by the wood, praising it due to the contrast between the materials. This design was created exclusively for the project, with stickers produced and fixed on each of the white tiles, sculpting a unique and personal mosaic, forming an artistic panel with the company's colors.

Save this picture!
© Bruno Meneghitti
© Bruno Meneghitti

The Atelier was inspired to rethink/create/innovate in front of unconventional materials, for a distinct, artistic and unique architecture. In addition to the use of plywood as a wall and ceiling coating, the front display and luminaire gain strength in the environment. Using rigid u-profiles that allow shelving and the use of LED strips in its inside, these elements gain a branched design and stand out in the store's overall context.

Save this picture!
© Bruno Meneghitti
© Bruno Meneghitti

The overlap concentrates the private areas - pantry, meeting room, office, toilet and storage - in which the same tones and materials found on the first floor were used, whether by colors, wood or metal. At the request of the customer, this space should be able to be molded to different functions and needs, thus creating two environments separated by sliding doors, which allows them to be joined or separated by these plans, generating users' space appropriation dynamics.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Ateliê de Arquitetura Líquida
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Brazil
Cite: "Loja Alimentar / Ateliê de Arquitetura Líquida" [Loja Alimentar / Ateliê de Arquitetura Líquida] 04 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895022/loja-alimentar-atelie-de-arquitetura-liquida/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream