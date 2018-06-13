World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Rocco Arquitetos
  6. 2017
  7. Sampaio Vida House / Rocco Arquitetos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Sampaio Vida House / Rocco Arquitetos

  • 13:00 - 13 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sampaio Vida House / Rocco Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Sampaio Vida House / Rocco Arquitetos, © Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

© Evelyn Muller © Evelyn Muller © Evelyn Muller © Evelyn Muller + 35

  • Architects

    Rocco Arquitetos

  • Location

    São Paulo, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Giancarlo Rocco

  • Collaborators

    Luciano Rocco, Ucha Pasquali Rocco, Simone Ferreira, Jairo Correa Junior

  • Area

    262.3 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Evelyn Muller
Save this picture!
© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

Text description provided by the architects. The main modification in the renovation of this residence built in the 1940s was on the ground floor. The living and dining rooms were at the front and the kitchen at the back. The center of the plant was occupied by an uncovered service courtyard, the staircase to the upper level, the distribution corridor and a guest toilet. This whole central set, apart from the staircase, was demolished and the service courtyard was covered by glass and incorporated into the social area of ​​the residence that lacked better natural light.

Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

This space, with double-height foot and transparent roof, is now occupied by the dining area and provides generous natural light to the interior of the residence. The modification also greatly increased the social area of ​​the house and integrated it with the kitchen. Sliding doors allow the isolation of the kitchen on specific occasions.

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

The internal staircase was kept in the same place, but an access to the lower level  was added to it. This floor was previously accessed only by an external ladder. 

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The lower floor was intended for family living. The barbecue area divides the space with an outdoor garden and a music / office room.

On the upper floor are the main suite and two more bedrooms. 

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

In order to connect the kitchen with the other service units, a metal walkway was built. 

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
Cite: "Sampaio Vida House / Rocco Arquitetos" [Casa Sampaio Vidal / Rocco Arquitetos] 13 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895010/sampaio-vida-house-rocco-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »