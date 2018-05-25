MV House / Studio Guilherme Torres

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. Since the architects has been contacted to rebuild a classic-style residence in a traditional neighborhood of Sao Paulo, it was decided for a simple renovation of finishings to attend the desires of a young new resident. As soon as works began, the need for a complex intervention including repairs in the whole roofs, it took the Architects to consider structural reinforcements, frames exchanges and construction of new elements - a process that lasted almost two years.

This house keeps an affective memory with his past - basically the distribution of spaces was maintained - without appearing to be a renovation project. His focal point is the living room that opens completely to the pool. Metal beams provided large gaps, protected by frames that runs inside the walls. When wide open, the integration is total, embracing the generous main suite, like a private hotel. The finishings are simple and timeless. The floors throughout the house, from the garage to the rooms, are in slate stone. Walls were lined with bricks painted in black, bathrooms and foyer received cement and the linings received wood panels.

Another highlight is the living’s green roof. To ensure thermal comfort and maintain the old living room’s memory, the Architects kept the idea of a sloped roof, now with a vegetal cover. All these added elements ensured a “rock’n’roll” atmosphere, which completely blends with the owner’s spirit, mixing contemporary Brazilian architecture with tradition.