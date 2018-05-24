World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Invisible Coffee Room / I Like Design Studio

  • 20:00 - 24 May, 2018
Invisible Coffee Room / I Like Design Studio
Invisible Coffee Room / I Like Design Studio, © Soopakorn Srisakul
  • Architects

    I Like Design Studio

  • Location

    Soi Sukhumvit 16, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Narucha Kuwattanapasiri , Petchusa Kuwattanapasiri

  • Area

    45.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Soopakorn Srisakul
Text description provided by the architects. The pure design appeals to the eyes just like deliciousness appeals to the mind. Delicious is invisible, yet exist. The aim was to illustrate the meaning of it as the name of the coffee shop.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
In the shopfront, there’s an outdoor bench which allows everyone to sit and rest. We created a gradually-visible window in the midst of plain white wall, showing each other some movement, inside and outside behavior. We also added a sense of relaxation by natural wood. There will have a warm gradually-lighten linear shade shadow through the window in an appropriate time.

Inside the coffee-room was divided into two main areas for customers and baristas, with 15 seats provided. Materials were almost white and light grey, adding some accent at the countertop which tiles pattern have been unfolded from a box to show delusive dimension. 

Isometric
Isometric

