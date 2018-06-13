World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. COMUNarquitectos
  6. 2017
  YG House / COMUNarquitectos

YG House / COMUNarquitectos

  • 17:00 - 13 June, 2018
YG House / COMUNarquitectos
YG House / COMUNarquitectos, © Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

© Aryeh Kornfeld

  • Architects

    COMUNarquitectos

  • Location

    Calera de Tango, Chile

  • Author Architects

    Catalina González, Sebastián Yurjevic

  • Area

    139.6 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Text description provided by the architects. The client, Calera de Tango’s Municipal Education Corporation along with the local municipal government, strived to build yet another sports hall as part of their master plan for providing adequate sports infrastructure for the community. The proposal tries to keep maintain the aesthetic lines of the previous municipal gymnasium, by repeating the use of Tubes metal frames.

© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

This allowed us to think up a clean integrated space of great proportions. Unlike the previous gymnasium, the structure remains inside the walls, creating an independent exterior skin. One of the main ideas was to achieve a clean connection between the existing school and the new sports hall. 

© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Sketch
Sketch
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

The connecting element took the form of this was by a steel structure marquee made up of visible steel H-beams, which evokes the modernist ideals and acts as a homologizing element between the different clearance heights of the two buildings. Once again, based on our experiences in Japan, we prioritize simplicity in the use of interior materials.

© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

The mixture of white and wood highlights the rhythms of light coming in from the outside to form a balance of warm and light hues that enhance the interplay of dimensions and textures within the hall. Through games and sports, these are joined within the expanse and become themselves the expressions of both the public and the intimate.

© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
