Naked Castle / Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design

Architects Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design

Location Moganshanzhen, Deqing, Huzhou, Zhejiang, China

Architect in Charge Kaixin Ye, Hongjun Ma

Design Team Hongjun Ma, Xiaoyang Wang, Miao Lv, Xiaoyu Lv, Yan Chen, Ji Huang, Dongdong Li, Xinmeng Li, Ziyu Ni

Area 15000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Shengliang Su

Client Naked

Planning Design Naked

Architectural Design Naked / Xiaohui Design Studio

Interior Design Naked / Xiaohui Design Studio

Landscape Design Naked / Xiaohui Design Studio

MEP Design Aoyuguan Engineering Consulting (Shanghai) co. LTD. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design concept of the project is to restore old castles on the basis of respecting the environment and protecting the existing regional features, and achieving high starting point and high standard, emphasizing sustainable development, green, environmental protection and energy saving. On the basis of maintaining the deep historical and cultural background of the Mogan Mountain, the local culture with distinctive features in the region is excavated.

In the process of the design of the complex castle, the western style holiday design concept is introduced, and the creative interior space is formed, and the economy and regional quality are taken into consideration. Advocating the design style and holiday experience of low carbon and environmental protection. The spatial design was basically carried out by the Nude Heart Design team, while designers from Tianhua spent 3 years on structural and technical details which brought the design to reality.

The design concept of Naked Castle Project is to create an environment-friendly top-class resort with unique design quality and vacation experience. The project aims to create a more healthy and sustainable vacation spot on the basis of respecting the environment and protecting the existing regional landscape, and meanwhile to achieve high standards, and to emphasize sustainable development, green, environmental protection and energy conservation.

In order to minimize the damage to the original landscape and ecological slope, the Naked Castle adopted light structure, and the foundation excavation scheme selected the minimum pile, which would also save raw materials, transportation, and labor costs at the same time. In the actual construction, some piles could not reach the design depth. The team visited the site for times in order to solve the structure problems, and adjusted the offset angle of the structure on the basis that it did not affect the design purpose and construction quality.

Save this picture! 2nd floor plan of the castle

In order to cope with local context and to fit better into the indigenous environment of Mogan Mountain, the design team chose a lot of local building materials, recycled old wooden frame, and hoped that the project could be built in the local traditional way. Stone, bamboo, recycled beams and columns, as well as traditional softball stone wall, rammed earth house, mud wall not only contributed in environmental protection, but also created a natural atmosphere.