  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design
  6. 2017
  7. Naked Castle / Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design

Naked Castle / Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design

  • 22:00 - 28 May, 2018
Naked Castle / Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design
Interior space. Image © Shengliang Su
Interior space. Image © Shengliang Su

Birdview. Image © Shengliang Su Night view. Image © Shengliang Su Aerial. Image © Shengliang Su Infinity swimming pool. Image © Shengliang Su + 25

  • Architects

    Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design

  • Location

    Moganshanzhen, Deqing, Huzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Kaixin Ye, Hongjun Ma

  • Design Team

    Hongjun Ma, Xiaoyang Wang, Miao Lv, Xiaoyu Lv, Yan Chen, Ji Huang, Dongdong Li, Xinmeng Li, Ziyu Ni

  • Area

    15000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Shengliang Su

  • Client

    Naked

  • Planning Design

    Naked

  • Architectural Design

    Naked / Xiaohui Design Studio

  • Interior Design

    Naked / Xiaohui Design Studio

  • Landscape Design

    Naked / Xiaohui Design Studio

  • MEP Design

    Aoyuguan Engineering Consulting (Shanghai) co. LTD.
Night view. Image © Shengliang Su
Night view. Image © Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. The design concept of the project is to restore old castles on the basis of respecting the environment and protecting the existing regional features, and achieving high starting point and high standard, emphasizing sustainable development, green, environmental protection and energy saving. On the basis of maintaining the deep historical and cultural background of the Mogan Mountain, the local culture with distinctive features in the region is excavated.

Birdview. Image © Shengliang Su
Birdview. Image © Shengliang Su

In the process of the design of the complex castle, the western style holiday design concept is introduced, and the creative interior space is formed, and the economy and regional quality are taken into consideration. Advocating the design style and holiday experience of low carbon and environmental protection. The spatial design was basically carried out by the Nude Heart Design team, while designers from Tianhua spent 3 years on structural and technical details which brought the design to reality.

Interior space. Image © Shengliang Su
Interior space. Image © Shengliang Su

The design concept of Naked Castle Project is to create an environment-friendly top-class resort with unique design quality and vacation experience. The project aims to create a more healthy and sustainable vacation spot on the basis of respecting the environment and protecting the existing regional landscape, and meanwhile to achieve high standards, and to emphasize sustainable development, green, environmental protection and energy conservation. 

Material expression. Image © Shengliang Su
Material expression. Image © Shengliang Su
Interior space. Image © Shengliang Su
Interior space. Image © Shengliang Su

In order to minimize the damage to the original landscape and ecological slope, the Naked Castle adopted light structure, and the foundation excavation scheme selected the minimum pile, which would also save raw materials, transportation, and labor costs at the same time. In the actual construction, some piles could not reach the design depth. The team visited the site for times in order to solve the structure problems, and adjusted the offset angle of the structure on the basis that it did not affect the design purpose and construction quality.

Atrium. Image © Shengliang Su
Atrium. Image © Shengliang Su
2nd floor plan of the castle
2nd floor plan of the castle
Interior space. Image © Shengliang Su
Interior space. Image © Shengliang Su

In order to cope with local context and to fit better into the indigenous environment of Mogan Mountain, the design team chose a lot of local building materials, recycled old wooden frame, and hoped that the project could be built in the local traditional way. Stone, bamboo, recycled beams and columns, as well as traditional softball stone wall, rammed earth house, mud wall not only contributed in environmental protection, but also created a natural atmosphere.

Infinity swimming pool. Image © Shengliang Su
Infinity swimming pool. Image © Shengliang Su
Aerial. Image © Shengliang Su
Aerial. Image © Shengliang Su

Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "Naked Castle / Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design" 28 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894987/naked-castle-shanghai-tianhua-architectural-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

Exterior scenery and the surroundings. Image © Shengliang Su

裸心堡 / 上海天华建筑设计

