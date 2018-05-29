World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. United States
  5. Square 134 Architects
  6. 2017
  7. OSLOAtlas / Square 134 Architects

OSLOAtlas / Square 134 Architects

  • 17:00 - 29 May, 2018
OSLOAtlas / Square 134 Architects
OSLOAtlas / Square 134 Architects, © Jessica Marcotte
© Jessica Marcotte

© Jessica Marcotte

  • Developer

    Ditto Residential

  • MEP Engineer

    KK Engineering

  • Structural Engineer

    FMC & Associates

  • Civil Engineer

    Oyster, Imus, Petzold & Associates

  • Mural Artist

    Lisa Marie Thalhammer
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jessica Marcotte
© Jessica Marcotte

Text description provided by the architects. The Oslo is an urban infill project on Florida Ave NE in the growing Atlas district. The area has seen a rapid influx of young professionals in the last ten years. The Oslo caters to this group with on-trend boutique group living. The building is an eight-unit multifamily project.

© Jessica Marcotte
© Jessica Marcotte

Each of the eight units has five bedrooms, each with a private bath. This unique layout makes the units ideal for young, single professionals. The monolithic modern façade clad in manganese iron spot brick is split down the center by a monumental entry court.

© Jessica Marcotte
© Jessica Marcotte

The entry court design was partially driven by the need for an accessible ramp as well as the design team’s desire to provide a transition from the busy Florida Ave to the building entry. The ramp floats above a serene communal terrace located at the cellar level. The back of the structure brings vibrant color to an otherwise dull alley area.

Section
Section

The rear façade contains a 40-foot-high, brightly colored mural by a local artist. The building massing and stark material selection create a striking yet minimal design that elevates the structure from conventional new construction to a building with detailing and finishes typical of high design modernism. 

© Jessica Marcotte
© Jessica Marcotte

Cite: "OSLOAtlas / Square 134 Architects" 29 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894981/osloatlas-square-134-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

