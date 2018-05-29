OSLOAtlas / Square 134 Architects

+ 10

Architects Square 134 Architects

Location 1219 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002, United States

Lead Architects Samson S. Cheng AIA, Ronald P. Schneck Jr. AIA

Area 14968.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Jessica Marcotte

Developer Ditto Residential

MEP Engineer KK Engineering

Structural Engineer FMC & Associates

Civil Engineer Oyster, Imus, Petzold & Associates

Mural Artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Oslo is an urban infill project on Florida Ave NE in the growing Atlas district. The area has seen a rapid influx of young professionals in the last ten years. The Oslo caters to this group with on-trend boutique group living. The building is an eight-unit multifamily project.

Each of the eight units has five bedrooms, each with a private bath. This unique layout makes the units ideal for young, single professionals. The monolithic modern façade clad in manganese iron spot brick is split down the center by a monumental entry court.

The entry court design was partially driven by the need for an accessible ramp as well as the design team’s desire to provide a transition from the busy Florida Ave to the building entry. The ramp floats above a serene communal terrace located at the cellar level. The back of the structure brings vibrant color to an otherwise dull alley area.

The rear façade contains a 40-foot-high, brightly colored mural by a local artist. The building massing and stark material selection create a striking yet minimal design that elevates the structure from conventional new construction to a building with detailing and finishes typical of high design modernism.