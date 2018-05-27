World
  Eva Franch i Gilabert on the Meaning of Architecture

Eva Franch i Gilabert on the Meaning of Architecture

Eva Franch i Gilabert on the Meaning of Architecture

Architecture isn’t just about big names and big buildings but about all kinds of social practices.

In the latest video from NOWNESS' Design Futures series, Eva Franch i Gilabert walks the streets of New York as she discusses the role of architecture and its potential for the future. Franch i Gilabert is a Catalan architect, educator, and curator. She is also London's Architectural Association's youngest, and first woman director. 

Describing architecture as a "way of caring," Franch i Gilabert considers how its role can extend beyond buildings and construction into the way we design the relationships between each other, nature, and the universe. 

News via: Nowness

