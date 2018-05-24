World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. ATELIER KUNC architects
  6. 2017
  7. Family House Neveklov / ATELIER KUNC architects

Family House Neveklov / ATELIER KUNC architects

  • 02:00 - 24 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Family House Neveklov / ATELIER KUNC architects
Save this picture!
Family House Neveklov / ATELIER KUNC architects, © Jan Vrabec
© Jan Vrabec

© Jan Vrabec © Jan Vrabec © Jan Vrabec © Jan Vrabec + 32

Save this picture!
© Jan Vrabec
© Jan Vrabec

Text description provided by the architects. The House in Neveklov works with the basic, archetypal form of a family house with a saddle roof. From the perspective of the composition, these are two buildings with the same roof pitch and different heights, slightly jutting out and connected by a glass neck. The main motive of our concept is to link the interior with the exterior through large windows and terraces, the house is very airy, it is open to the roof in two places and offers a number of look-outs into the large garden.

Save this picture!
© Jan Vrabec
© Jan Vrabec
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Jan Vrabec
© Jan Vrabec

Colours are minimalist – the house is black form the outside and the interior is predominantly white – based on our long-standing inspiration by Scandinavia. The details and the furniture bring colour accents to the interior, the atmosphere is created by a fireplace and a number of accessories. The house is standing in a formal orchard, and the building is thus designed to integrate into the garden throughout the time. When designing, we deliberately incorporated the beauty of imperfection – we expect the facade to get patina, the colour to go grey, the wooden terraces go silver, the grass and the meadow flowers to grow a little wild and all that will blend into an organic whole.

Save this picture!
© Jan Vrabec
© Jan Vrabec
Save this picture!
© Jan Vrabec
© Jan Vrabec

Construction-wise, the house is a wooden, skeletal system with an installation front wall. The facades, including the sloping roof are made by the Japanese technique, they were covered by hand charred larch planks. In order to highlight the minimalist look of the house, we designed a concealed gutter. There are white planks used in the interior peripheral construction, the internal partitions are plasterboard, the floor is cast cementitious screed, in the bathrooms there is a cement surface on the walls and in one of the bathrooms there is a black and white tiling.

Save this picture!
© Jan Vrabec
© Jan Vrabec
Save this picture!
© Jan Vrabec
© Jan Vrabec

We designed all the furniture as a built-in interior: It is a combination of white lacquered MDFs and natural oiled oak. Tiny contrasting details are black. There are matt black accessories in the bathroom as well.

Save this picture!
© Jan Vrabec
© Jan Vrabec

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Czech Republic
Cite: "Family House Neveklov / ATELIER KUNC architects" 24 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894972/family-house-neveklov-atelier-kunc-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »