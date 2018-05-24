Family House Neveklov / ATELIER KUNC architects

+ 32

Text description provided by the architects. The House in Neveklov works with the basic, archetypal form of a family house with a saddle roof. From the perspective of the composition, these are two buildings with the same roof pitch and different heights, slightly jutting out and connected by a glass neck. The main motive of our concept is to link the interior with the exterior through large windows and terraces, the house is very airy, it is open to the roof in two places and offers a number of look-outs into the large garden.

Colours are minimalist – the house is black form the outside and the interior is predominantly white – based on our long-standing inspiration by Scandinavia. The details and the furniture bring colour accents to the interior, the atmosphere is created by a fireplace and a number of accessories. The house is standing in a formal orchard, and the building is thus designed to integrate into the garden throughout the time. When designing, we deliberately incorporated the beauty of imperfection – we expect the facade to get patina, the colour to go grey, the wooden terraces go silver, the grass and the meadow flowers to grow a little wild and all that will blend into an organic whole.

Construction-wise, the house is a wooden, skeletal system with an installation front wall. The facades, including the sloping roof are made by the Japanese technique, they were covered by hand charred larch planks. In order to highlight the minimalist look of the house, we designed a concealed gutter. There are white planks used in the interior peripheral construction, the internal partitions are plasterboard, the floor is cast cementitious screed, in the bathrooms there is a cement surface on the walls and in one of the bathrooms there is a black and white tiling.

We designed all the furniture as a built-in interior: It is a combination of white lacquered MDFs and natural oiled oak. Tiny contrasting details are black. There are matt black accessories in the bathroom as well.