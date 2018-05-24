Ilot A3, Tour de Logements / Herzog & de Meuron

+ 25

Construction Security Alpes Contrôle, Villeurbanne, France

Acoustics Synacoustique, Lyon, France

Cost Consultant Iliade, Caluire et Cuire, France

Design Consultant Herzog & de Meuron, Basel, Switzerland

Executive Architect AFAA, Lyon, France, PSO Ingénieurie, Serrieres, France ELAN, Limonest, France

Geotechnical Engineering Fondaconseil, La Tour Salvagny, France

MEP Engineering Iliade Setam, Caluire et Cuire, France

Photovoltaic Engineering Transenergie, Écully, France

Roads & Networks Engineering Cap Vert, Lyon, France

Structural Engineering Batiserf, Fontaine, France Artelia, La Plaine Saint Denis, France

Sustainability Consultant Etamine, Vaulx en Velin, France

Facade Engineering EPPAG, Münchenstein, Switzerland

Electrical CNE, Vaulx en Velin, France

General Contractor Leon Grosse, BRON, France

Ventilation Plumbing Patricola, Montany, France

Client ICADE Promotion, France (Private Developer) SPL, France (Public Developer)

Fire Security / Code Veritas, Paris, France

Site Area 835 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. H&deM designed the master plan of Confluence for the Rhone river side (ZAC II) between 2009 and 2011 and has being supervising the urban development since then. The project proposes 14 “îlots” of approximately 100 buildings mixing uses and typologies. Îlot A3 is the first “îlot” in the new Confluence district “Quartier du Marché” to be developed as a pioneer for the entire area. H&deM acted as “Architecte en Chef d’Îlot” for the translation of urban guidelines into architecture.

Ilot A3 consists on an open bloc of 8 buildings with housing, offices and retail designed by 6 offices including AFAA, Tatiana Bilbao, Manuel Herz, Christian Kerez, H&deM and Michel Desvigne as landscape architect. In the center of the bloc there is a courtyard with a day care. The introduction of 16 floor high towers in the master plan offers simultaneously the possibility to keep a relative high density as well as having small-scale buildings of 3 stories. Thus, it provides a variation of urban scales within the same bloc.

The residential tower on Îlot A3 is designed by Herzog & de Meuron. The volume is a simple extrusion defined by rounded loggias in the corners. The curved mineral facade has single and repetitive square openings. Its appearance relates to the very structured and homogenous facades of the buildings in the old town of Lyon. As opposed to the curves of the concrete, windows and sunshades are combined in a polygonal metallic frame specifically developed for the project. Their position follows the rectilinear grid of the floorplan. The geometry of the metallic window frames offers the possibility to use the shading system when the tilting window is open.