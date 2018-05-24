World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Herzog & de Meuron
  6. 2017
  7. Ilot A3, Tour de Logements / Herzog & de Meuron

Ilot A3, Tour de Logements / Herzog & de Meuron

  • 03:00 - 24 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ilot A3, Tour de Logements / Herzog & de Meuron
Save this picture!
Ilot A3, Tour de Logements / Herzog & de Meuron, © Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

© Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux © Jonathan Letoublon © George Dupin + 25

  • Architects

    Herzog & de Meuron

  • Location

    97 Cours Charlemagne, 69002 Lyon, France

  • Partners

    Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Christine Binswanger (Partner in Charge)

  • Project Team

    Christoph Röttinger (Associate, Project Director), Emmanuel Guilloux (Project Manager), Claire Gamet (Project Manager), Delphine Camus, Chloé Eckert, Shusuke Inoue, Sara Jimenez, Antoine Meinnel, Alexa Nürnberger (Associate), Romain Pequin

  • Area

    5751.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Julien Lanoo, Maxime Delvaux, Jonathan Letoublon, George Dupin

  • Construction Security

    Alpes Contrôle, Villeurbanne, France

  • Acoustics

    Synacoustique, Lyon, France

  • Cost Consultant

    Iliade, Caluire et Cuire, France

  • Design Consultant

    Herzog & de Meuron, Basel, Switzerland

  • Executive Architect

    AFAA, Lyon, France, PSO Ingénieurie, Serrieres, France ELAN, Limonest, France

  • Geotechnical Engineering

    Fondaconseil, La Tour Salvagny, France

  • MEP Engineering

    Iliade Setam, Caluire et Cuire, France

  • Photovoltaic Engineering

    Transenergie, Écully, France

  • Roads & Networks Engineering

    Cap Vert, Lyon, France

  • Structural Engineering

    Batiserf, Fontaine, France Artelia, La Plaine Saint Denis, France

  • Sustainability Consultant

    Etamine, Vaulx en Velin, France

  • Facade Engineering

    EPPAG, Münchenstein, Switzerland

  • Electrical

    CNE, Vaulx en Velin, France

  • General Contractor

    Leon Grosse, BRON, France

  • Ventilation Plumbing

    Patricola, Montany, France

  • Client

    ICADE Promotion, France (Private Developer) SPL, France (Public Developer)

  • Fire Security / Code

    Veritas, Paris, France

  • Site Area

    835 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© George Dupin
© George Dupin

Text description provided by the architects. H&deM designed the master plan of Confluence for the Rhone river side (ZAC II) between 2009 and 2011 and has being supervising the urban development since then. The project proposes 14 “îlots” of approximately 100 buildings mixing uses and typologies. Îlot A3 is the first “îlot” in the new Confluence district “Quartier du Marché” to be developed as a pioneer for the entire area. H&deM acted as “Architecte en Chef d’Îlot” for the translation of urban guidelines into architecture.

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Letoublon
© Jonathan Letoublon
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
Typologies
Typologies
Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Ilot A3 consists on an open bloc of 8 buildings with housing, offices and retail designed by 6 offices including AFAA, Tatiana Bilbao, Manuel Herz, Christian Kerez, H&deM and Michel Desvigne as landscape architect. In the center of the bloc there is a courtyard with a day care. The introduction of 16 floor high towers in the master plan offers simultaneously the possibility to keep a relative high density as well as having small-scale buildings of 3 stories. Thus, it provides a variation of urban scales within the same bloc.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
© George Dupin
© George Dupin

The residential tower on Îlot A3 is designed by Herzog & de Meuron. The volume is a simple extrusion defined by rounded loggias in the corners. The curved mineral facade has single and repetitive square openings. Its appearance relates to the very structured and homogenous facades of the buildings in the old town of Lyon. As opposed to the curves of the concrete, windows and sunshades are combined in a polygonal metallic frame specifically developed for the project. Their position follows the rectilinear grid of the floorplan. The geometry of the metallic window frames offers the possibility to use the shading system when the tilting window is open.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments France
Cite: "Ilot A3, Tour de Logements / Herzog & de Meuron" 24 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894967/ilot-a3-tour-de-logements-herzog-and-de-meuron/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »