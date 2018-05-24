Renasant Bank - Shell + Interiors / brg3s Architects

+ 15

Architects brg3s Architects

Location 2046 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104, United States

Project Principal/Lead Designer Jason Jackson

Interior Designer Christine Wass

Area 7500.0 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Chad Mellon

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Union Avenue is dominated by retail developments with asphalt parking areas separating the building facades from the street. The design challenges this trend by bringing the building forward interrupting the ubiquitous line of parked automobiles. This urban design approach provides enhanced visibility for the retail center’s tenants, and provides pedestrian amenities along a typically car-centric corridor. Vehicular parking is provided at the north side of the building where primary entrances to each tenant are located.

With the migration of many smaller services easily offered via web or mobile app, the physical bank storefront has shifted to a more personal range of priorities. The interior has been designed as multi-purpose space in order to service a variety of needs, ranging from digital banking to personal financial advice from a universal banker. Universal bankers are expected to walk their clients through every step of the process which aids in stronger customer relationships.

With the changing pace of the banking process, we also developed a daily client relations strategy for universal bankers to employ. Bankers can have three steps through which to lead their clients: Engaging, Transacting and Consulting. In the Engage process the Universal banker is expected to greet clients, triage their needs and provide an interactive waiting experience. For the Transact step, the banker is able to assist the client with typical banking needs such as checking accounts, making deposits, etc. And finally in the Consult phase, the banker can assist the client with more personal services like opening or closing accounts or taking out a loan. The universal banker having the ability to act on all of these steps is crucial to the banker/client relationship. The client should only need to deal with a single person who can understand the entire context of their needs and not be passed around from person to person.