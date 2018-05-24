World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bank
  4. United States
  5. brg3s Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Renasant Bank - Shell + Interiors / brg3s Architects

Renasant Bank - Shell + Interiors / brg3s Architects

  • 15:00 - 24 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Renasant Bank - Shell + Interiors / brg3s Architects
Save this picture!
Renasant Bank - Shell + Interiors / brg3s Architects, © Chad Mellon
© Chad Mellon

© Chad Mellon © Chad Mellon © Chad Mellon © Chad Mellon + 15

  • Architects

    brg3s Architects

  • Location

    2046 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104, United States

  • Project Principal/Lead Designer

    Jason Jackson

  • Interior Designer

    Christine Wass

  • Area

    7500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Chad Mellon
Save this picture!
© Chad Mellon
© Chad Mellon

Text description provided by the architects. Union Avenue is dominated by retail developments with asphalt parking areas separating the building facades from the street. The design challenges this trend by bringing the building forward interrupting the ubiquitous line of parked automobiles. This urban design approach provides enhanced visibility for the retail center’s tenants, and provides pedestrian amenities along a typically car-centric corridor. Vehicular parking is provided at the north side of the building where primary entrances to each tenant are located.

Save this picture!
© Chad Mellon
© Chad Mellon

With the migration of many smaller services easily offered via web or mobile app, the physical bank storefront has shifted to a more personal range of priorities. The interior has been designed as multi-purpose space in order to service a variety of needs, ranging from digital banking to personal financial advice from a universal banker. Universal bankers are expected to walk their clients through every step of the process which aids in stronger customer relationships.

Save this picture!
© Chad Mellon
© Chad Mellon
Save this picture!
Engage Zone
Engage Zone
Save this picture!
© Chad Mellon
© Chad Mellon
Save this picture!
Consult zone
Consult zone
Save this picture!
© Chad Mellon
© Chad Mellon
Save this picture!
Transact Zone
Transact Zone
Save this picture!
© Chad Mellon
© Chad Mellon

With the changing pace of the banking process, we also developed a daily client relations strategy for universal bankers to employ. Bankers can have three steps through which to lead their clients: Engaging, Transacting and Consulting. In the Engage process the Universal banker is expected to greet clients, triage their needs and provide an interactive waiting experience. For the Transact step, the banker is able to assist the client with typical banking needs such as checking accounts, making deposits, etc. And finally in the Consult phase, the banker can assist the client with more personal services like opening or closing accounts or taking out a loan. The universal banker having the ability to act on all of these steps is crucial to the banker/client relationship. The client should only need to deal with a single person who can understand the entire context of their needs and not be passed around from person to person.

Save this picture!
© Chad Mellon
© Chad Mellon

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Bank United States
Cite: "Renasant Bank - Shell + Interiors / brg3s Architects" 24 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894966/renasant-bank-shell-plus-interiors-brg3s-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »