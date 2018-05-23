World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. BIG
  6. 2018
  7. A45 / BIG

A45 / BIG

  • 02:00 - 23 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
A45 / BIG
Save this picture!
A45 / BIG, Courtesy of BIG
Courtesy of BIG

Courtesy of BIG Courtesy of BIG Courtesy of BIG Courtesy of BIG + 24

  • Architects

    BIG

  • Location

    Lanesville, United States

  • Partners-in-Charge

    Bjarke Ingels, Thomas Christoffersen

  • Project Leader

    Max Moriyama, Anton Bak (Klein)

  • Project Architect

    Rune Hansen

  • Area

    17.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Team

    Jian Yong Khoo, Tianqi Zhang

  • Collaborators

    Soren Rose Studio, Dinesen, Morsø, Gagganau, Kvadrat, Carl Hansen & Søn, Suite New York, Københavns Møbelsnedkeri, XAL, Vola

  • Client

    Klein House
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG
Courtesy of BIG

Text description provided by the architects. A45 is the first prototype constructed in upstate New York and will be customizable inside and out for future home-owners to purchase, tailor and have the tiny house built within 4-6 months in any location, for any purpose. The design evolves from the traditional A-frame cabin, known for its pitched roof and angled walls which allow for easy rain run-off and simple construction.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG
Courtesy of BIG

To maximize the qualities of this classic structure, A45 creates more usable floor area by taking a square base and twisting the roof 45 degrees to raise the tiny home to a soaring 13 ft height. The resulting crystal-like shape gives A45 an ever-changing appearance. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG
Courtesy of BIG

Upon entering, the 180 sqft interior space reflects a minimal Nordic abode prioritized for ‘hyggelig’ comfort and design. From the exposed timber frame in solid pine, the Douglas Fir floor and customizable space-grade, insulating natural cork walls, A45 brings nature inside. An elegant Morsøe wood-burning fireplace is nestled in one corner while off-the-grid equipment is tucked away in the back. A petite kitchen designed by Københavns Møbelsnedkeri, hand-crafted furniture from Carl Hansen and a bed fitted with Kvadrat fabric designed by Soren Rose Studio are some of the handcrafted Nordic furniture to adorn A45. The bathroom is made of cedar wood with fixtures by VOLA. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG
Courtesy of BIG
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG
Courtesy of BIG

A45 is assembled in modules on site and consists of 100% recyclable materials including the timber frame, wall modules, a subfloor and the triangular floor-to-ceiling window featuring seven glass pieces that allow natural daylight to illuminate the interiors. The structure is slightly elevated by four concrete piers to give optimal support and allow homeowners to place their tiny house in even the most remote areas without the use of heavy machinery.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG
Courtesy of BIG

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "A45 / BIG" 23 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894941/a45-big/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »