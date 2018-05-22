World
Meet the Three Winners of the 2018 ArchDaily Refurbishment in Architecture Award

The polls are closed and the votes are in! With nearly 15,000 votes cast over the last three weeks, we are ready to unveil the winners of ArchDaily's inaugural Refurbishment in Architecture Awards. This crowdsourced architecture award, developed in partnership with MINI Clubman, showcases the best refurbishment projects published on ArchDaily throughout 2017with our readers filtering a 450-strong shortlist down to 15 finalists, and ultimately, three winners. 

Reflecting ArchDaily's global reach, the 15 finalists hailed from five continents, with the three winners located in South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. The award therefore demonstrates the global importance of architectural refurbishment as a means of enhancing sustainable urban environments at different scales. 

Without further ado, meet the winners of the ArchDaily's 2018 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards.

1st Place - Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Iwan Baan
Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Iwan Baan
Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Iwan Baan
2nd Place - Colonial House Recovery on 64th Street / Nauzet Rodriguez

Colonial House Recovery on 64th Street. Image © Pim Schalkwijk
Colonial House Recovery on 64th Street. Image © Pim Schalkwijk
Colonial House Recovery on 64th Street. Image © Pim Schalkwijk
3rd Place - Memphis Teacher Residency / archimania

Memphis Teacher Residency / archimania. Image © Hank Mardukas
Memphis Teacher Residency / archimania. Image © Hank Mardukas
Memphis Teacher Residency / archimania. Image © Hank Mardukas
Cite: Diego Hernández. "Meet the Three Winners of the 2018 ArchDaily Refurbishment in Architecture Award" 22 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894931/meet-the-three-winners-of-the-2018-archdaily-refurbishment-in-architecture-award/> ISSN 0719-8884

