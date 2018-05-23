JOY BOX / Pures Design

+ 20

Interiors Designers Pures Design

Location 1515 Zhong Shan Da Dao, Jiangan, Wuhan, Hubei, China

Lead Designers Tianyu Xiong, Xiaokai Zhang

Area 70.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Xiaokai Zhang

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. JOY BOX Restaurant is located on the first floor of Wuhan Tiandi Horizon Shopping Mall. The total area is 70 square meters. The south and north sides of the site are displayed façades, and the street façade is 5-meter high glass wall. Pure Design was tasked with extending the existed branding elements, retaining the sense of transparency and layering of the space, and attracting costumer’s attention continuously.

In the original site, the street entrance and mall entrance are located at the south and north sides. This separation creates a straight passageway within the space. The staff entrance is located at the corner. According to the business requirements, the food preparation area could only occupy one side of the staff entrance. Following the regular strategy, designers could use the straight passageway directly, then divide the space into a dining area and a food preparation area.

However, we chose to rotate the whole layout anticlockwise 23.7 degrees. Therefore, the customer circulation in front of the bar area becomes a right angle. This specific design gathers more customer into the bar area, in addition to enlarging the dining area and customer capacity.