  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. Pures Design
  6. 2018
  7. JOY BOX / Pures Design

JOY BOX / Pures Design

  • 19:00 - 23 May, 2018
JOY BOX / Pures Design
© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang

  • Interiors Designers

    Pures Design

  • Location

    1515 Zhong Shan Da Dao, Jiangan, Wuhan, Hubei, China

  • Lead Designers

    Tianyu Xiong, Xiaokai Zhang

  • Area

    70.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang
Text description provided by the architects. JOY BOX Restaurant is located on the first floor of Wuhan Tiandi Horizon Shopping Mall. The total area is 70 square meters. The south and north sides of the site are displayed façades, and the street façade is 5-meter high glass wall. Pure Design was tasked with extending the existed branding elements, retaining the sense of transparency and layering of the space, and attracting costumer’s attention continuously.

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang
In the original site, the street entrance and mall entrance are located at the south and north sides. This separation creates a straight passageway within the space. The staff entrance is located at the corner. According to the business requirements, the food preparation area could only occupy one side of the staff entrance. Following the regular strategy, designers could use the straight passageway directly, then divide the space into a dining area and a food preparation area.

© Xiaokai Zhang
However, we chose to rotate the whole layout anticlockwise 23.7 degrees. Therefore, the customer circulation in front of the bar area becomes a right angle. This specific design gathers more customer into the bar area, in addition to enlarging the dining area and customer capacity.

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang

Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Interior Design China
Cite: "JOY BOX / Pures Design" 23 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894928/joy-box-pures-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

