  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. China
  5. O architecture
  6. 2018
  7. 10000/1 OFFICE / O architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

10000/1 OFFICE / O architecture

  • 22:00 - 24 May, 2018
10000/1 OFFICE / O architecture
Night view. Image © Weiqi Jin
Glass passages. Image © Weiqi Jin Courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin Office. Image © Weiqi Jin Doorway. Image © Weiqi Jin + 24

  • Architects

    O architecture

  • Location

    Gong Men Kou Si Tiao, Xicheng, Beijing, China

  • Area

    130.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Weiqi Jin
Courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located No.17 Gongmenkou Sitiaoyi Xicheng District Beijing, China. Xicheng District it also called west city and one of the famous places for culture.

Doorway. Image © Weiqi Jin
This Siheyuan (courtyard surrounded by buildings on all four sides) surrounded by three old jujube trees. Building is wood structure but it is quite old and shabby house. Since three building all separate so there is some disadvantage point. For example, are not conducive to the use of space, and it influence inconvenient for younger generation.

Ground floor plan
This transformation will bring the highest utilization rate of the two houses for the south and west house connect with glass passages, thus improving the utilization rate. Moreover, a small courtyard was built on the west side of the glass corridor to introduce light and combine with nature. South house used for office, west house used for a small conference room. At the same time conference table reforming to large skylight so from skylight able to watch the jujube trees and sky view.

Glass passages. Image © Weiqi Jin
Our design keeps the preserves wood structure of the roof and the partition wall of the entire house is turned into an L-shaped large space. The L-shaped block is divided into 10000 small blocks (small space) of 280mm*280mm*280mm, and then used space is subtracted according to functions and people's use habits, and the used space and small pieces of furniture parts are left. The remaining small spaces of the used space are lapped together by bamboo in order to create a lap joint of the Ying zao fa shi wooden roof, thus realizing the integration of space interposition and furniture.

Meeting room. Image © Weiqi Jin
Bamboo is completely fixed together with screws using modern assembly methods and forms an overall system with structural functions. Using steel plates, wire curtains, and glass as ancillary materials, the entire spatial relationship is transformed into solid, translucent, transparent interspersed spaces.

Section
This is a 10000/1 office which from Ying Zao Fa Shi converted construction of bamboo method.

Night view. Image © Weiqi Jin
北京 10000/1 办公室，竹介入重新定义院落空间 / O architecture

